Pharos Recognized as One of the 30 Fastest Growing Private Companies
Native-cloud PrintOps platform helping Pharos transform office and campus printing.
This recognition is a tremendous honor for Pharos. It is fantastic to see the industry recognizing our commitment to constant innovation, exemplified by solutions like Pharos Cloud.”WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a global leader in innovative print management solutions for large enterprises and higher education institutions, was recognized by The Silicon Review magazine as one of the 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Watch in 2024.
— Josh Orum, Pharos CEO
This prestigious honor highlights the exceptional growth and leadership exhibited by Pharos in the competitive print management software market. The annual award celebrates companies that demonstrate market expansion, dedication to innovative product development, and industry influence. This recognition by The Silicon Review reinforces Pharos' leadership position and dedication to user-centric experiences in the modern workplace, helping IT organizations manage and deliver efficient office and campus printing that ‘just works’.
Central to the company’s success is the pursuit of continuous innovation, highlighted by the recent introduction of PrintOps—a groundbreaking new category that expands beyond the traditional limitations of print management. PrintOps prioritizes people over devices, seamless integration into broader IT ecosystems and modern security frameworks, setting a new standard for the industry and reaffirming Pharos' position as a trailblazer. What’s more, Pharos has set a vision for the future of PrintOps that leverages big data and AI to further optimize efficiency and user experiences.
Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This recognition is a tremendous honor for Pharos. It is fantastic to see the industry recognizing our commitment to constant innovation, exemplified by solutions like Pharos Cloud, which are revolutionizing how many of the largest global organizations manage their print environments. Now, with the introduction of PrintOps, we're confident we'll continue to lead the way and drive even greater growth as we empower businesses with user-friendly printing solutions for today's hybrid workforce."
As a part of this recognition, The Silicon Review published an article titled "PrintOps: Empowering Businesses to Embrace a Future of Seamless, Secure, & User-Friendly Printing." This article explores the innovative approach of Pharos, focusing on the game changing impact PrintOps will have in creating a paradigm shift. Featured alongside fellow award recipients in the May issue, the article highlights the ongoing influence Pharos continues to have in the print management software industry.
For more information about Pharos Systems International and its innovative PrintOps solutions, visit www.pharos.com.
About Pharos Systems International:
Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of print management software and services for large enterprises and higher education institutions. Since its founding in 1992, Pharos has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize office printing, reduce costs, enhance security, and empower hybrid workforces with intuitive printing experiences. Headquartered in West Henrietta, NY, Pharos has established a proven track record of innovation and customer satisfaction over its three-decade history.
