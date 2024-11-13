Pharos Cloud 4.0 Elevates Enterprise Printing with Direct IP Printing via the Cloud

Print from Anywhere: Pharos Cloud 4.0 Crosses Network Barriers with Direct IP Printing via the Cloud

Pharos Cloud 4.0 highlights our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions that drive IT productivity, offer a great end-user print experience, and enhance security” — Josh Orum, CEO

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharos Systems International , the leader in PrintOps software, is proud to announce the availability of Pharos Cloud 4.0 . This major release introduces direct IP printing via the cloud, streamlining printing across networks. Pharos Cloud is an easy-to-use SaaS solution designed to help large, global enterprises simplify the complexity of print operations by eliminating print servers and centralizing management of printers, print drivers, and end-users. The 4.0 release of the innovative PrintOps platform is loaded with enhancements designed to improve administrative control and efficiency, user print productivity, and print security for large enterprises.Key enhancements of the Pharos Cloud 4.0 release include:1) Direct IP Printing via the Cloud:Direct IP printing via the cloud enables users in large enterprises to send print jobs across networks in the direct-to-printer workflow they are familiar with. This enhancement is ideal for security-conscious organizations with printers hosted in separate or isolated networks or for users printing from offsite locations.2) Device Profiles for Customized Printer Settings:Device Profiles, a highly requested feature, introduces more granular administrative control and improves the employee experience for large, global organizations by enabling administrators to customize settings for individual printers rather than applying a uniform setting across all printers. For instance, administrators can now set location-specific configurations with different default paper sizes for scanning, such as Letter in the US and A4 in Europe.3) Security and Usability Improvements for Scanning:Pharos Cloud 4.0 enhances security for scan-to-email by supporting the Microsoft 365 API. Additionally, the usability of Pharos Cloud’s integrated scanning has been improved. Scanned file names can now be edited and new folder breadcrumbs for scanning to OneDrive and SharePoint now simplify navigation and increase efficiency.“Pharos Cloud 4.0 highlights our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions that drive IT productivity, offer a great end-user print experience, and enhance security” said Josh Orum, CEO at Pharos. “Pharos Cloud continues to set the standard for PrintOps platforms and addresses the complex requirements of large, global organizations.” Pharos Cloud is a PrintOps platform designed to help large organizations modernize print infrastructure, reduce the burden of managing print and enhance end-user experience. This new release is available directly from Pharos and Pharos partners. For more details on Pharos Cloud 4.0, visit pharos.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is a leading provider of PrintOps software and services for large enterprises and higher education institutions. Since its founding in 1992, Pharos has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize office printing, reduce costs, enhance security, and empower hybrid workforces with intuitive printing experiences. Headquartered in New York, Pharos has established a proven track record of innovation and customer satisfaction over its three-decade history.

