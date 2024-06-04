Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Reaches Milestone with 500th Grant

Yamaha Motor USA Celebrates Over 15 Years of Promoting Safe, Responsible OHV Riding and Sustainable Access to Public Lands

MARIETTA, Ga., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) awarded 500 grants nationwide, reinforcing its status as the leading supporter of public land access in the powersports industry. For over 15 years, the Yamaha OAI has been instrumental in overcoming challenges faced by public land managers, ensuring lands remain open for motorized and outdoor recreation.



“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has become a pivotal solution for land managers and outdoor enthusiasts facing access challenges. This mission is embraced by our company, employees, dealers, and customers,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports Group Marketing Manager. “We celebrate the successes of each grant recipient as they expand access for those who wish to ride, explore, and enjoy the outdoors. This milestone reminds us that much work remains, and we renew our commitment to meet the diverse needs for public land access.”

The OAI grants not only provide essential funds but also foster a network of support from local communities and user groups to implement improvements and resolve access issues. While project types vary, Yamaha OAI prioritizes initiatives that:

Promote safe and responsible OHV riding practices.

Perform essential maintenance on trails and lands.

Expand sustainable access to public lands.



In Q1 2024, Yamaha awarded over $173,000 across ten grants to the following organizations:

Always Choose Adventures (Central City, CO)

Ashtabula County Metroparks (Ashtabula, OH)

Black River Valley Four-Wheeler Club (Lewis County, NY)

Idaho Single Track Alliance (Idaho Falls, ID)

Limestone Trail Hawks (Limestone, ME)

Moose Alley Riders ATV Club/Valley Riders SMB Club (Bingham, ME)

Nevada Outdoor School (Winnemucca, NV)

Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club (Rose City, MI)

Sky Tavern (Reno, NV)

Stewards of the Sierra National Forest (North Fork, CA)

Yamaha’s OAI program invites riding clubs, land stewardship associations, and public land managers to collaborate with Yamaha dealers to identify and apply for project support. The application deadline for the second quarter of the 2024 funding cycle is June 30, 2024. Submission guidelines, examples, and applications for Yamaha OAI grants are available at YamahaOAI.com.

Stay connected with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors and use hashtags #Yamaha, #YamahaOAI, #REALizeYourAdventure, #ProvenOffRoad, and #AssembledInUSA.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to 475 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, application form, information, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com . For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com , or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.





