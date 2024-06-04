Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on President Biden’s Executive Actions Addressing Border Security

Governor Ned Lamont

06/04/2024

Governor Lamont Statement on President Biden’s Executive Actions Addressing Border Security

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the executive actions President Joe Biden announced today on border security:

“The executive actions President Biden announced today underscores his commitment to securing our border – a commitment that Congress must now support through bipartisan action. To be effective, his executive actions need more border security agents and personnel that only Congress can authorize and fund, not more obstructions from Republicans.

“Importantly, these actions differ from the previous administration’s policies by ensuring that migrant children remain with their families and by providing exceptions for unaccompanied minors and trafficking victims. President Biden’s actions build on previous efforts to crack down on drug trafficking, increase border enforcement, restrict visas for those profiting from illegal migration, and expedite immigration case resolutions.

“However, the most effective way to secure our border remains through legislative action. Congress must pass the bipartisan border security legislation authored by Senator Chris Murphy and Senator James Lankford that includes adding thousands of Border Patrol agents and officers, investing in technology to combat drug trafficking, and expanding the personnel necessary to resolve immigration cases swiftly and fairly. President Biden is fulfilling his responsibilities, and now it is time for Republicans in Congress to do the same.”

