Ransomware attack hits Vietnam Post

VIETNAM, June 4 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post)’s IT system was breached by ransomware at 3:10am on June 4, leaving direct impact on the operations of postal and delivery services, the company has reported.

The official site of Vietnam Post at the address vietnampost.vn remains unavailable at 7:45pm.

Following the attack, financial postal, public administration, and goods distribution services remain unaffected as of now, it said.

Upon detecting the incident, Vietnam Post immediately activated response protocols in line with guidance from the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security. This included disconnecting the IT system to isolate the breach and safeguard data. Consequently, websites bearing the vnpost.vn domain and associated applications are set to experience temporary disruptions during the recovery process.

The corporation is collaborating with relevant authorities and leading Vietnamese IT conglomerates to swiftly address the issue and minimise impact on customers.

By the end of March, through cyber monitoring and surveillance, the authority observed a significant rise in cyberattacks, particularly those involving ransomware.

In the first quarter, approximately 13,000 ransomware-related incidents were detected across various information systems, including those of major Vietnamese enterprises such as the VNDIRECT Securities Corporation and the Petrovietnam Oil Corporation. — VNS