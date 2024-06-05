Introducing the Modernized Dymax UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor for High-Speed, Precision Operations

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, introduces the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor, an enhanced version of the renowned and reliable Dymax UVCS conveyor curing systems.

Featuring a modern industrial design and a focus on user experience, this conveyor offers a feature-rich, easy-to-use operation with intuitive controls. The revamped system ensures maximum ease of use for operators, enabling faster processing and increased throughput.

The unit includes a high-contrast 8-inch touchscreen for managing speed, operation modes, and the LED emitters installed in the conveyor. The system is fully programmable for belt speed and intensity and features a static curing oven mode in addition to high-speed conveying through the conveying tunnel. A PLC can also be used to activate and operate the system. With a 12-inch-wide belt, automated part sensing, and reversible operation, users can maximize productivity with the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor.

Compatible with Dymax’s BlueWave® FX-1250-series LED flood lamps, the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor offers seamless integration into existing processes. It provides various emitter mounting options, including a single lamp, line arrays up to 1x3, and side-by-side arrays up to 2x2.

The fully enclosed design enhances safety with UV leak protection, and the high-power exhaust system minimizes noise, light, and heat emissions. This system effectively reduces chamber temperature even with high-power curing systems, making it ideal for temperature-sensitive parts. Furthermore, the stainless-steel components near the belt limit ESD, safeguarding both operators and sensitive parts.

CE compliant for global use, the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor is perfect for a range of curing applications in the medical, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, optical, and appliance industries.

About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical device, and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor for High Speed UV-Curing Operations

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

Dymax

