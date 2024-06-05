Northern Virginia residential builder works towards new housing option for Washington D.C. Metro residents
Housing shortages are something many communities across the country, including the D.C. metro area and northern Virginia are facing.
Finding a place to live in the D.C. metro area is not easy with such a large housing shortage. In 2023, Axios reported that the D.C. metro area has a shortage of 134,000 homes for rent or sale.
— Jason Brown, President of McMurray Builders
McMurray Builders, D.C. metro residential builders and renovation services, wants to help solve this problem. The company is going to start offering the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s), for homeowners who are interested. ADU’s are built on the property of existing homes, and are designed to be rented out by the homeowners or used as additional living space for family members, such as an aging parent.
ADU’s are also designed to be an option for working professionals who need a place to live, or a family that is not able to purchase a home yet. These units are appealing to people who want to live in an urban area at an affordable price. A PropertyRadar blog cited research from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, stating that renting an ADU can be up to 50% more affordable compared to renting a traditional apartment.
“Our job as a construction company is to build what people in our area need,” said Jason Brown, the President of McMurray Builders. “The D.C. metro area and northern Virginia area have a critical need for more housing and our goal is for these accessory dwelling units to provide a place that feels like home.”
ADU’s are typically built separate from the main home on the property and can also be built over a garage if permitted. This housing option is also a great way for a homeowner to provide housing for extended family in need or an adult child that wants more space. In an era where many people are working hybrid or remote, ADU’s can also provide an option to have a home office.
Additionally, one of the benefits of ADU’s is their ability to bring in rental income for a homeowner. According to the National Association of Realtors, adding an ADU to a property can also increase the property value. Homes in large cities that had an ADU on their property were listed up to 35% higher than homes without an ADU.
The team at McMurray Builders would be happy to share the plans for Northern Virginia Accessory Dwelling Units construction and in the D.C. metro area and how they will positively impact the community.
About McMurray Builders
McMurray Builders has served the Washington D.C. and northern Virginia area for almost three decades. The company specializes in residential home construction, renovations and new home building. The team at McMurray Builders have a variety of skills including: carpentry, masonry, engineering, design, siding, electrical, drywall, plumbing, and painting. More information about McMurray Builders can be found on their website.
Cheryl Heppard
Heppard PR & Consulting
+1 248-973-7669
