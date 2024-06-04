PASCAL HALL AUTHORS SERIES RETURNS FOR THIRD SEASON
Elliot Ackerman, Andrew Sean Greer, Emily St. John Mandel, Jia Tolentino, Alicia Anstead, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, and Morgan Lavoie.ROCKPORT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lesher Family Foundation, in partnership with the Authors Guild Foundation and Maine Media Workshops + College, will host a third season of its summer authors series at Pascal Hall, featuring four in-person events with award-winning writers.
The conversations kick off on June 25 with bestselling novelist and journalist Elliot Ackerman discussing 2054, his latest work of fiction. On July 23, Pulitzer Prize winner Andrew Sean Greer will talk about his novels Less and Less is Lost. Emily St. John Mandel comes to Maine on August 6 for a conversation about Sea of Tranquility, her latest bestseller. And the series concludes on August 27 with New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino, whose collection of essays is Trick Mirror.
The events are free, but space is limited, so registration is required to attend. (Register at authorsguild.org/pascal-hall-author-series).
"We are delighted to announce the lineup for this summer's Pascal Hall Authors Series," said Linda Lesher, owner of Pascal Hall and Barnswallow Books. "It's been wonderful to see the series grow since our first one in 2022. We're grateful for the support of our partners, the Authors Guild Foundation and Maine Media."
Elliot Ackerman (June 25) is the New York Times bestselling author of many novels including 2054, Halcyon, 2034, Red Dress In Black and White, Waiting for Eden, Dark at the Crossing, and Green on Blue.
Ackerman's interviewer is Alicia Anstead, a writer, editor, producer, and educator.
Andrew Sean Greer (July 23) won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel Less. He is also the author of Less is Lost and The Confessions of Max Tivoli.
Greer's interviewers are Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. Among Chabon's prize-winning books are The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Wonder Boys, and The Yiddish Policemen's Union. Ayelet Waldman is the bestselling author of A Really Good Day, Love and Treasure, Red Hook Road, Love and Other Impossible Pursuits, Daughter's Keeper, and Bad Mother.
Emily St. John Mandel (August 6) is the author of six novels, most recently Sea of Tranquility, which has been translated into 25 languages and was selected by President Barack Obama as one of his favorite books of 2022. Her previous novels include The Glass Hotel and Station Eleven.
Mandel's interviewer is Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, whose books of poetry are Death of a Ventriloquist and Deke Dangle Dive.
Jia Tolentino (August 27) is a staff writer at The New Yorker.
For more information, contact Bernard Schwartz, Executive Producer of Literary Programs at the Authors Guild Foundation, at bschwartz@authorsguildfoundation.org.
About The Lesher Family Foundation
Based in Rockport Maine, the Lesher Family Foundation works to build dynamic, resilient communities nurturing a connection to place, purpose, and potential. The Foundation is committed to hosting intellectually stimulating and inclusive cultural events at their properties, Pascal Hall and Barnswallow Books, in Rockport. Once a church, then an art gallery, the historic Pascal Hall has been gathering community for decades. The new owners plan to continue this tradition.
About Maine Media Workshops + College
Founded in 1973 as a summer school for photographers, Maine Media Workshops + College is fully accredited by the New England Commission for Higher Education, and offers certificate programs, workshops, and master classes in photography, film, media art, printmaking, book arts, and creative writing. Maine Media Workshops + College serves national and international students from its 20-acre campus in Rockport, Maine. Within Maine Media is The Writers Harbor, an innovative program designed to inspire and teach writers who are motivated to advance the art and craft of writing. The Writers Harbor fosters a community dedicated to developing their practice in the genres of poetry, nonfiction, fiction and screenwriting.
About the Authors Guild and Authors Guild Foundation
With more than 14,000 members, the Authors Guild is the nation’s oldest and largest professional organization for published writers. It advocates on behalf of working writers to protect free speech, freedom of expression and authors’ copyrights; fights for fair contracts and authors’ ability to earn a livable wage; and provides a welcoming community for writers and translators of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and journalism.
