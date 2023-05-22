Pascal Hall Authors Series Returns for Second Season
ROCKPORT, ME, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pascal Hall, in partnership with the Authors Guild Foundation and Maine Media Workshops + College, will host a second season of its summer author series, featuring four in-person events with award-winning writers.
The conversations kick off on June 27, with James Shapiro discussing “Shakespeare in a Divided America,” a New York Times “Ten Best Books of 2020” selection. Shapiro is the Larry Miller Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University. He will speak with Caroline Bicks, the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine.
On July 18, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Stacy Schiff will discuss her newest book, “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams.” She will speak with journalist Robin Lloyd, who is also the author of two novels, “Rough Passage to London” and “Harbor of Spies.”
National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez, author of “The Friend,” will appear August 1. She will converse with Christina Baker Kline, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of eight novels.
The series concludes on August 29 with Neil Gaiman, the prolific author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, nonfiction, audio theater, and films. He will discuss his multi-faceted career with Laura Miller, the books and culture columnist at Slate and co-founder of Salon.com.
The events are free, but space is limited so registration is required to attend. Register at authorsguild.org/pascal-hall-author-series.
“We are delighted to expand the Pascal Hall Series this year,” said Linda Lesher, owner of Barnswallow Books and Pascal Hall. “The pilot series in 2022 was a huge success, with standing-room-only crowds and two outstanding authors—novelist Lauren Groff and historian Ted Widmer. We’re thrilled with the diverse lineup of the expanded 2023 series, which will run from late June to late August.”
For more information, contact Lynn Boulger at 207-669-2566 or lboulger@authorsguildfoundation.org.
About Pascal Hall
The owners of Pascal Hall are committed to creating intellectually stimulating and inclusive cultural events. Book lovers, they also own the Barnswallow Bookstore, which is a stone’s throw away from the hall. Once a church, then an art gallery, the historic building has been gathering community for decades. The new owners plan to continue this tradition.
About Maine Media Workshops + College
Founded in 1973 as a summer school for photographers, Maine Media Workshops + College is a nonprofit institution offering certificate programs, workshops, and master classes in the fields of photography, film, media art, printmaking, book arts, and creative writing. Maine Media Workshops + College serves national and international students from its 20-acre campus in Rockport, Maine. The Writers Harbor at Maine Media is an innovative branch of the workshop, designed to inspire and teach writers who are motivated to learn about the craft of writing. The Writers Harbor seeks to create a community of writers who are dedicated to developing their own work in the genres of poetry, nonfiction, fiction and screenwriting.
About the Authors Guild and Authors Guild Foundation
With more than 13,000 members, the Authors Guild is the nation’s oldest and largest professional organization for published writers. It advocates on behalf of working writers to protect free speech, freedom of expression and authors’ copyrights; fights for fair contracts and authors’ ability to earn a livable wage; and provides a welcoming community for writers and translators of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and journalism. Through its educational and charitable arm, the Authors Guild Foundation, it also offers free programming to teach working writers about the business of writing, as well as organizing public events that highlight the importance of a rich, diverse American literary culture and the authors that contribute to it.
