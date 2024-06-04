The project is part of a partnership between Napa County Health & Human Services, the city of Napa, and Mentis to provide additional housing for adults with severe mental illness and who are at risk of being homeless, according to a statement from Mentis, the effort's lead agency. The site will house six residents who will be referred to the program through Napa County as part of the new system known as CARE Court, said Mentis.
Mental health supportive housing coming to west Napa neighborhood
