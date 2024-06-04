Martin Weiss of the U.S. Department of Defense’s FutureG to Keynote WInnForum International Spectrum Sharing Workshop
Public Two-Day Workshop to be Held in Conjunction with the Forum’s 85th General MeetingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) will be holding its General Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Reston, Virginia, 25-27 June. The General Meeting, which includes working meetings of its four committees, will feature a public International Spectrum Sharing Workshop with the keynote “Spectrum Sharing with Open RAN” by Dr. Martin Weiss, of the Department of Defense’s FutureG Program.
Dr. Weiss is currently the Director for FutureG Applied Research, and Technical Lead for Resilient and Open Commercial Solutions within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. In this capacity, Dr. Weiss oversees multiple efforts to promote FutureG applied research which enable government, academia, and industry to build commercially useful solutions to meet the Department of Defense’s wireless communications needs. Prior to joining the FutureG Office, Dr. Weiss was a Professor in the Department of Informatics and Networked Systems in the School of Computing and Information and is Associate Director of the Center for Governance and Markets at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a founding member of SpectrumX, a National Science Foundation-funded Spectrum Innovation Institute.
Sponsored by Shure, this is the 85th General Meeting of the Forum and will comprise working sessions advancing the Forum’s Operations plan in support of the CBRS, 6 GHz, Wireless Innovation, and Software Defined Systems Communities. Open to all, the meeting and workshop agenda, as well as registration, are available here: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/85th-general-meeting-reston.
The meeting’s International Spectrum Sharing workshop will include:
US NTIA Spectrum Sharing Strategy
o Scott Patrick (NTIA)
o John Chapin (NSF)
o Charles Baylis (SMART Hub & Baylor University)
NTIA NSS Commenters Roundtable
o Mark Gibson (CommScope)
o Jennifer McCarthy (Federated Wireless representing Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)
o Amit Mukhopadhyay (Nokia)
o Max Solondz (Verizon)
o Rikin Thakker (NCTA)
Presentations on WInnForum spectrum sharing efforts
o Mark Gibson (CommScope)
o Colby Harper (Pathfinder Wireless)
o Andy Clegg (Google)
o Preston Marshall (Google)
Presentations on additional spectrum sharing topics
o Jeanine Poltronieri (FCC Space Bureau)
o Eric Burger (Next G Alliance)
o Charles Dietlein (NTIA)
o David Johnson (Utah)
o Kevin Gifford (CU Boulder)
o Axel Schmid (Shure)
o Eric Lee (DOC/NTIA/OSM)
International Spectrum Initiatives Panel
o Prakash Moorut (Shure)
o Shalini Periyalwar (Canada ISED)
o Tania Villa Trapala (Mexico IFT)
o Martin Fenton (UK Ofcom)
o Eric Fournier (France ANFR)
o Alexander Kuehn (Germany BnetzA)
o Sultan Albalooshi (UAE TDRA)
o Bharat Bhatia (ITU-APT Foundation of India).
To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.
