La Concha Key West Partners with Papa’s Pilar Rum
EINPresswire.com/ -- La Concha Key West, the restored Grand Old Dame of Key West, proudly announces its partnership with Papa’s Pilar Rum and its Key West Distillery. The collaboration makes Papa’s Pilar Rum the signature rum in the hotel’s mojitos and several specialty cocktails as well as being featured in festive activations planned at La Concha Key West.
Part of the partnership ensures hotel staff understands the nuances of rums and how to make the best rum cocktails. Tropicado staff are trained by Papa’s Pilar rum experts on how to make authentic mojitos, earning the official title of “Certified Mojito Master,” and then will also guest bartend at the distillery on special occasions. The hotel’s signature house Sherry Cask-finished rum, made with Papa’s Pilar Rum at its Key West distillery, is available in Tropicado.
La Concha Key West is the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical experience among 160 guest rooms and 14 suites. Presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into modern Key West fashion, La Concha is a place to discover the effortless pleasure of conch hospitality and particularly in Tropicado, a classic mojito bar in the heart of Key West. Presenting crafted classic drinks and tapas, Tropicado is the inventive mashup of “Tropical” and the Spanish suffix “Ado” implying “how we feel.”
Papa’s Pilar is the worldly-sourced and Florida-finished rum brand inspired by legendary novelist Ernest “Papa” Hemingway, and crafted in collaboration with Ernest Hemingway’s family, to celebrate Ernest’s life as a captivating adventurer and his "Never a spectator" mindset. The Papa’s Pilar distillery is in the heart of Key West, located at 201 Simonton Street. The distillery celebrates Ernest Hemingway’s immense love for the island and is a place to visit for sips of specialty rums crafted at the distillery, special events, and so much more.
Papa's Pilar Rum is an ultra-premium rum brand whose blends are hand-selected and artfully blended by 7th generation Master Distiller Ron Call, who is celebrating 50 years of distilling this year. Founder and CEO Steve Groth, one of the original founders of Angle’s Envy Bourbon, leads both Papa’s Pilar Rum and recently launched Hemingway Rye Whiskey.
As the shining star of Duval Street, presenting a fun and lively atmosphere, the historic landmark, La Concha Key West is known for its deep and colorful roots within the island’s history. The hotel is situated on Duval Street in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. It is also centrally located near numerous water-sport opportunities including exceptional beaches, diving, and snorkeling. Near-by attractions include Mallory Square, The Hemingway Home and Museum, Truman Little White House, Mel Fisher Maritime Museum and of course Hemingway Distillery. Many notable guests have stayed at the landmark hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman. Enjoying classic crafted cocktails at Tropicado, reimagined Cuban cuisine at Perla, or El Dom Coffee Shop, visitors to La Concha experience a local legacy with present-day conveniences in the timeless Key West.
For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit laconchakeywest.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Papa’s Pilar Rum or visiting its Key West Distillery, visit papaspilar.com.
Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
