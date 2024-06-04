Electric Scooters Join Tax Free Holiday in July

FLORIDA, June 4 - Orlando, FL – Beginning July 1st as part of the month long Freedom Summer Sales Tax holiday personal electric scooters will be sales tax free. The provision exempting scooters was added by Senator Linda Stewart (D- Orlando) and would eliminate sales tax collected on scooters retailing for $500 or less.

“This tax exemption can help personal autonomy in transportation, reduce our overall emissions, and help close the transportation access gaps experienced by many Floridians,” said Stewart. “There are countless examples I could give where one of these devises could transform someone’s life and unlock opportunities in employment, education, and access to greater transportation resources.”

These personal mobility devices join the long list of other items aimed to help Floridians enjoy the summer months. Other sales tax exempt goods include fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, and admissions to state parks and museums sales.

To qualify for the exemption the electric scooter must be a vehicle having two or fewer wheels, with or without a seat or saddle for the use of the rider, which is equipped to be propelled by an electric motor and which weighs less than 75 pounds, is less than 2 feet wide, and is designed for a maximum speed of less than 35 miles per hour, with a sales price of $500 or less.

“By providing this sales tax break over the course of a month we give people the chance to save a good amount of money on these sometimes expensive purchases and grant them greater access to opportunities through expanding their mobility,” said Stewart.

