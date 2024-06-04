Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,870 in the last 365 days.

'Farmers Market Spotlight' with Connor Sweeney - Champlain Islands

by Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture

My name is Connor Sweeney. I am a lifelong resident of South Hero and a new intern at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Foods, and Markets. Farmers markets have been an interest of mine for as long as I can remember, I wanted to share an experience I had on May 29th when I visited the Champlain Islands Farmers Market.

This farmers market is tucked away in a nice quiet clearing behind the St Rose of Lima Church where the only noises you hear are the chirping of birds and the light chatter of conversation. While walking around, I met many awesome people and had some interesting conversations.

Champlain Islands Farmers Market

One conversation that stood out to me was with Sharon Davison. Ms. Davison is a retired schoolteacher from Williston, she now runs her own knitting business locally. Ms. Davison was very kind and knowledgeable about her product. My experiences with the other vendors that followed were very similar.

This farmers market has a large variety of products. Within its farm stands, you can find products ranging from vibrant tomato plants from Blue Heron Farm (Grand Isle) to fresh rabbit meat harvested on Foggy Brook Farm, (Fairfield).

  • Located at St Rose of Lima Church, South Hero VT, 05486
  • Open May 22nd – September 11th on Wednesdays at 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Special Shoutout to:

  • @IslandKnitterinvt (Instagram)
  • @Bearmoonbotanicaavt (Instagram)
  • @ Foggy Brook Farm (Facebook)
  • @ Vermont Currant (Facebook)

For a full listing of Vermont’s farmers markets visit (Here)

Look for Connor’s 'Farmers Market Spotlight' all this summer, from more wonderful Vermont communities!

You just read:

'Farmers Market Spotlight' with Connor Sweeney - Champlain Islands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more