'Farmers Market Spotlight' with Connor Sweeney - Champlain Islands

by Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture

My name is Connor Sweeney. I am a lifelong resident of South Hero and a new intern at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Foods, and Markets. Farmers markets have been an interest of mine for as long as I can remember, I wanted to share an experience I had on May 29th when I visited the Champlain Islands Farmers Market.

This farmers market is tucked away in a nice quiet clearing behind the St Rose of Lima Church where the only noises you hear are the chirping of birds and the light chatter of conversation. While walking around, I met many awesome people and had some interesting conversations.

One conversation that stood out to me was with Sharon Davison. Ms. Davison is a retired schoolteacher from Williston, she now runs her own knitting business locally. Ms. Davison was very kind and knowledgeable about her product. My experiences with the other vendors that followed were very similar.

This farmers market has a large variety of products. Within its farm stands, you can find products ranging from vibrant tomato plants from Blue Heron Farm (Grand Isle) to fresh rabbit meat harvested on Foggy Brook Farm, (Fairfield).

Located at St Rose of Lima Church, South Hero VT, 05486

Open May 22nd – September 11th on Wednesdays at 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Special Shoutout to:

@IslandKnitterinvt (Instagram)

@Bearmoonbotanicaavt (Instagram)

@ Foggy Brook Farm (Facebook)

@ Vermont Currant (Facebook)

For a full listing of Vermont’s farmers markets visit ( Here )

Look for Connor’s 'Farmers Market Spotlight' all this summer, from more wonderful Vermont communities!