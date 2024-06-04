Submit Release
11 Arrested in TBI Election Registration Investigation

SUMNER COUNTY – 11 people face felony charges following an election registration case by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In late January, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating reports of 15 convicted felons unlawfully voting in various Sumner County elections between 2020 and 2022. Agents determined four of the felons were deceased prior to the investigation. Agents investigated the remaining 11 individuals, determining all had been convicted of at least one felony and registered to vote in Sumner County after their convictions, completing documents that included language regarding not having been convicted of a felony.

On May 10th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the following individuals with one count each of Illegal Registration or Voting and one count of False Entries on Official Registration or Election Documents:

  • Gregory Blackmon (DOB 1/6/1962), Clarksville
  • Antione Bridges (DOB 2/14/1979), Cottontown
  • Bradley Crowell (DOB 6/12/1991), Hendersonville
  • Jerry Dodd (DOB 12/31/1974), Portland
  • Terry Ewin (DOB 11/3/1965), Gallatin
  • Shannon Holt, Sr. (DOB 10/9/1968), Gallatin
  • James McGee (DOB 7/19/1964), Hendersonville
  • Rita Poindexter (DOB 1/16/1960), Gallatin
  • Larry Russell, Sr. (DOB 9/23/1954), Gallatin
  • Ladasha Warfield (DOB 1/10/1988), Gallatin
  • Bobby Williams (DOB 8/5/1961), Portland

Agents, assisted by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the 11 individuals in recent days and booked each into the Sumner County Jail on $5,000 bond.

