New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Releases Informative Article on Detox and Rehab in Southern California

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a leading rehab in Southern California, is happy to announce the release of its informative article on detox and rehab in Southern California.

Designed to demystify the process of New leaf Detox & Rehab in Southern California for prospective patients by highlighting the potential costs, benefits, and step-by-step process, the top rehab facility hopes it will empower more individuals to start their path to rehabilitation.

“At New Leaf Detox and Treatment in San Juan Capistrano, we are prepared. We specialize in helping those who struggle with their physical and psychological dependency on drugs and alcohol. Our expert staff walks you through each step of the program, which includes detoxing from the substance you are addicted to. Once you have completed the first step of recovery, you will be able to transition to an integrated treatment that includes mental and physical therapy.”

The new article starts by explaining what drug or alcohol detoxification is and how it is usually the most comfortable way for an individual suffering from substance abuse to eliminate all the harmful toxins from their body. At New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., patients are monitored 24/7 by medical professionals who will be able to assist them if problems arise. The highly rated detox facility also offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which will help ease the discomfort of withdrawal and prevent the risk of relapse.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. additionally highlights how its patient-centric treatment services will provide individuals with the coping skills needed to live a healthy life without addiction through therapy. The targeted programs utilized are crucial in overcoming the psychological dependency that has developed through repeated substance abuse and help patients understand the root of their addiction.

After the detox process, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. explains that the final step is preparing patients to transition over into residential or inpatient treatment. Statistics show that inpatient treatment options are capable of offering the highest chances of success after completing the detox process.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites individuals to contact its professional team today to learn more about New leaf Detox & Rehab in Southern California and begin the conversation about the numerous treatment options available.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

