The Main Company Launches Range of Reclaimed Wood for Bespoke Floor Designs

York, England – The Main Company, a family-run kitchen, reclaimed flooring and custom furniture company, is excited to announce the launch of its new range of high-quality reclaimed wood flooring in North Yorkshire. Available in limited quantities, every piece of wood has been salvaged from a variety of interesting buildings, including Old Textile Mills, European Barns and historic buildings such as the Allied Bakery.

Passionate about offering homeowners the highest quality, unique, Reclaimed Wood Flooring, each and every plank in The Main Company’s new range has been meticulously handcrafted and restored by on-site experts in Green Hammerton to bring out the stunning patinas and other rustic features to offer a truly unique engineered flooring that is bespoke to each space.

Alex Main, Director at The Main Company, comments: “With the recent rise in awareness for sustainability and eco-conscious materials filtering through to design, reclaimed wood is a great option that not only considers the environment but also introduces an authentic charm to the home.”

A sustainable choice, The Main Company’s high-quality Reclaimed Wood Flooring adds a stunning focal point to a room and is ideal for both commercial and residential spaces due to its hard-wearing surface. The Main Company’s beautiful wood can be found in North Yorkshire’s shopfits, bars, and restaurants, such as Nando’s, Belstaff, Tonkotsu, Peter Lik, and Cripps, as well as in stunning, bespoke kitchen projects.

From Weathered Barn Oak, Burnt Grey Oak and Reclaimed Heritage Oak to traditional and rustic pine, The Main Company provides a wide range of colours and finishes to help home, and business owners find the perfect style to complement their space and unique aesthetic preferences.

Whether individuals prefer a traditional or modern finish to their contemporary kitchen, Reclaimed Wood Flooring can be configured and finished in a number of ways to suit their environment. With hand-applied patinas and reactive stains that are combined with the old tannins present in reclaimed oak to provide a stunning and unique finish to every plank or darker wood, such as Reclaimed Heritage Chantilly Old Tobacco characterised by its eye-catching smokey hues, The Main Company helps individuals create a truly striking floor.

As one of the UK’s largest suppliers of reclaimed timber and with 40 years of unrivalled expertise, The Main Company specialises in engineering reclaimed and rustic wood to perfection using state-of-the-art machinery and an on-site kiln to provide the highest-quality reclaimed flooring that will stand the test of time.

Alongside reclaimed wood flooring, The Main Company’s commitment to sustainability is furthered in its extensive offering of ex-display kitchens, cladding, unique commercial projects, and bespoke kitchen designs that all use premium reclaimed wood.

The North Yorkshire company invites homeowners seeking to contact its friendly team today via the contact form on its website to Elevate their space with the unique charm and enduring quality of Reclaimed Engineered Flooring from The Main Company.

About The Main Company

Established in 1978, The Main Company has become renowned for creating highly individual bespoke kitchens full of personality and unique style and offering homeowners a vast range of standard and unique furniture designs alongside its high-quality engineered and reclaimed flooring. Combining innovative design and meticulous craftsmanship, The Main Company uses the best in new, salvaged and reclaimed materials to create custom-made products in its North Yorkshire workshops to give homes a truly bespoke look.

More Information

To learn more about The Main Company and its new range of reclaimed wood for bespoke floor designs, please visit the website at https://maincompany.co.uk/.

Contact The Main Company

Green Hammerton

York

YO26 8BQ

United Kingdom

01423 330451

Website: https://maincompany.co.uk/