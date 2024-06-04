Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market and Epidemiology 2034: Treatment FDA Approvals, Forecast by DelveInsight

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’s Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Report:

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market size was valued approximately USD 15 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2024, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has launched an Expanded Access Program (EAP) to provide investigational plozasiran to eligible patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) outside of clinical trials. Additionally, Arrowhead will present new final Phase 2 clinical data from the SHASTA-2 study of plozasiran at the American College of Cardiology 73rd Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.24) in a late-breaking oral presentation.

In October 2023, Ionis announced positive Phase III clinical data for olezarsen, a ligand-conjugated antisense designed to inhibit apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III). The Phase III studies demonstrated a significant reduction in triglycerides in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) who received 80 mg of olezarsen monthly for six months.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US alone accounted for 65% of diagnosed prevalent FCS cases in 2022. The diagnosed prevalence of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome is expected to rise during the forecast period (2023–2034).

In 2022, the EU4 and the UK collectively accounted for nearly 23% of diagnosed prevalent cases of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) among the seven major markets (7MM).

In 2022, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of FCS among the EU4 and the UK, with nearly 135 cases, followed by France and the UK. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of FCS within this group.

In Japan, there were approximately 4,886k diagnosed prevalent cases of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome in 2022. The number of cases is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Key Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Companies: Arrowhead Pharma, Visirna Therapeutics HK Limited, Ionis Pharmac, Novartis, Akcea Therapeutics, and others

Key Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapies: ARO-APOC3, VSA001 injection, Olezarsen, LCQ908, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, Volanesorsen, Plozasiran, and others

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market dynamics.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Overview

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the body's inability to properly break down fats, leading to extremely high levels of triglycerides in the blood. This condition results from a deficiency or dysfunction of lipoprotein lipase (LPL), an enzyme crucial for the metabolism of chylomicrons, which are lipoproteins that transport dietary fats in the blood.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

Scope of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome current marketed and Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome emerging therapies

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Dynamics: Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market drivers and Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

