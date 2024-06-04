Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by (2023-2032), Analyzes DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
DelveInsight’s “Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Report:
The Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
Data from Carr et al. (2023) indicates that Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) affects 1 in 10,000 individuals, making it the second most prevalent inherited colorectal cancer syndrome. Despite its significance, FAP is rare, contributing to only 1% of diagnosed colorectal cancer cases.
According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Familial adenomatous polyposis affects both males and females equally. It is estimated to occur in approximately one in 5,000 to 10,000 individuals in the United States and contributes to around 0.5% of all cases of colorectal cancer.
The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reports that individuals with FAP face heightened risks of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, desmoid tumor, small bowel cancer, pancreatic cancer, papillary thyroid cancer, hepatoblastoma, stomach cancer, and more.
Key Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Companies: SLA Pharma, Panbela Therapeutics, Emtora Biosciences, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., S.L.A. Pharma AG, Rapamycin Holdings, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Fog Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Therapies: Eicosapentaenoic acid free fatty acid (EPA-FFA), Eflornithine (CPP-1X), eRapa, REC-4881, Eicosapentaenoic acid free fatty acid (EPA-FFA), Encapsulated Rapamycin (eRapa), REC-4881, FOG-001, and others
The Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Familial Adenomatous Polyposis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market dynamics.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Overview
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) is a rare, inherited disorder characterized by the development of hundreds to thousands of adenomatous polyps in the lining of the colon and rectum, typically during the teenage years or early adulthood. These polyps have a high potential to become cancerous if left untreated.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Prevalent Cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Therapies and Key Companies
Eicosapentaenoic acid free fatty acid (EPA-FFA): SLA Pharma
Eflornithine (CPP-1X): Panbela Therapeutics
eRapa: Emtora Biosciences
REC-4881: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Eicosapentaenoic acid free fatty acid (EPA-FFA): S.L.A. Pharma AG
Encapsulated Rapamycin (eRapa): Rapamycin Holdings
REC-4881: Recursion Pharmaceuticals
FOG-001: Fog Pharmaceuticals
Scope of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Companies: SLA Pharma, Panbela Therapeutics, Emtora Biosciences, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., S.L.A. Pharma AG, Rapamycin Holdings, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Fog Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Therapies: Eicosapentaenoic acid free fatty acid (EPA-FFA), Eflornithine (CPP-1X), eRapa, REC-4881, Eicosapentaenoic acid free fatty acid (EPA-FFA), Encapsulated Rapamycin (eRapa), REC-4881, FOG-001, and others
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Therapeutic Assessment: Familial Adenomatous Polyposis current marketed and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis emerging therapies
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Dynamics: Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market drivers and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
3. SWOT analysis of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
4. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Overview at a Glance
6. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Disease Background and Overview
7. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
9. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Unmet Needs
11. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Emerging Therapies
12. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Drivers
16. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Barriers
17. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Appendix
18. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
