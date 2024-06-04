Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market

DelveInsight’s Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Report:

The Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the total prevalent cases of FSHD in the 7MM were approximately 79,000, with an expected increase by 2034.

In 2023, the United States accounted for roughly 40% of the total cases in the 7MM, with these numbers expected to rise by 2034.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, there were approximately 6,000 cases of FSHD1 and about 300 cases of FSHD2 in Japan in 2023. These numbers are expected to decrease during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the total number of treated cases of FSHD in the 7MM was approximately 34,000, with an anticipated increase by 2034.

In 2023, the highest number of age-specific cases of FSHD in the 7MM was observed in patients aged 50 years and above, totaling approximately 23,000. These numbers are projected to rise in the forecast period.

Key Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Fulcrum Therapeutics, aTyr Pharma, Inc., Fulcrum Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Avidity Biosciences, Inc, and others

Key Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: Losmapimod, ATYR1940, Losmapimod, RO7204239, MYO-029, AOC 1020, and others

The Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market dynamics.

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Overview

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) is a genetic muscle disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness and wasting, primarily affecting the muscles of the face (facio-), shoulder blades (scapulo-), and upper arms (humeral). It is one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy.

Get a Free sample for the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/facioscapulohumeral-muscular-dystrophy-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology trends @ Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Therapies and Key Companies

Losmapimod: Fulcrum Therapeutics

ATYR1940: aTyr Pharma, Inc.

Losmapimod: Fulcrum Therapeutics

RO7204239: Hoffmann-La Roche

MYO-029: Pfizer

AOC 1020: Avidity Biosciences, Inc

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Strengths

Government registries aim to facilitate and accelerate academic and clinical research in FSHD, leading to the increase in knowledge and awareness.

Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat FSHD, so there will be a high chance of reimbursement for the upcoming therapies, as the cost of the treatment will be very high, and this will be first mover advantage for the government to reimburse the drugs

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Opportunities

Limitations in current drug therapies may lead to the need for more and more reliable treatment, which could also fuel demand growth

Developing novel therapeutics and individualized medical care based on biomarkers will present profitable commercial prospects

Scope of the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Fulcrum Therapeutics, aTyr Pharma, Inc., Fulcrum Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Avidity Biosciences, Inc, and others

Key Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: Losmapimod, ATYR1940, Losmapimod, RO7204239, MYO-029, AOC 1020, and others

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy current marketed and Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy emerging therapies

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market drivers and Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

4. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

9. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Drivers

16. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Barriers

17. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Appendix

18. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.