Fabry Disease Market to Observe Rapid Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Evaluates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Fabry Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Fabry Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fabry Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Fabry Disease Market Report:

The Fabry Disease market size was valued approximately USD 1,300 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Within the European Union, the United Kingdom and Italy represent the largest market shares, with figures reaching USD 158 million and USD 150 million respectively in 2022. Conversely, Spain holds the lowest market position during the same period, with a recorded figure of USD 44 million.

In 2022, the Fabry Disease market size reached its peak in the US among the seven major markets (7MM), amounting to approximately USD 625 million. This figure is projected to continue rising through to 2034.

In 2022, there were a total of 15,290 diagnosed prevalent cases of Fabry Disease in the seven major markets (7MM), with the highest number of cases recorded in the United States. The EU4 countries and the UK accounted for 5,245 cases, while Japan had 1,690 cases.

In the US, 4,345 males and 4,011 females were affected by Fabry disease in 2022. These numbers are expected to rise by 2034.

In 2022, the UK had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Fabry Disease among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 58% of the cases being female and 42% male. These numbers are anticipated to change during the forecast period.

DelveInsight analysts reported that the diagnosed prevalent cases of Fabry Disease in 2022 were categorized into classic and late-onset phenotypes. There were 3,342 cases of the classic phenotype and 5,013 cases of the late-onset phenotype in the seven major markets (7MM).

Key Fabry Disease Companies: Sanofi Genzyme, Sangamo Therapeutics, Protalix Biotherapeutics, AVROBIO, Sanofi Genzyme, Sangamo Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Greenovation Biotech GMBH, ICON plc, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amicus Therapeutics, Shire, and others

Key Fabry Disease Therapies: Venglustat, Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), PRX-102, AVR-RD-01, Venglustat, ST -920, FLT190, 4D-310, Lucerastat, Moss-aGal, PRX-102, pegunigalsidase alfa, migalastat, Agalsidase alfa, and others

The Fabry Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Fabry Disease is more prevalent in males than females in the United States

The Fabry Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Fabry Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Fabry Disease market dynamics.

Fabry Disease Overview

Fabry disease is a rare genetic disorder caused by mutations in the GLA gene, which leads to a deficiency or malfunction of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A. This enzyme is crucial for breaking down a fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide (Gb3 or GL-3) in the body's cells. When alpha-galactosidase A is deficient or dysfunctional, Gb3 accumulates in various tissues and organs, leading to a wide range of symptoms.

Fabry Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Fabry Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fabry Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Fabry Disease

Prevalent Cases of Fabry Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fabry Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fabry Disease

Fabry Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fabry Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fabry Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Fabry Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fabry Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Venglustat: Sanofi Genzyme

Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920): Sangamo Therapeutics

PRX-102: Protalix Biotherapeutics

AVR-RD-01: AVROBIO

Venglustat: Sanofi Genzyme

ST-920: Sangamo Therapeutics

FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics

4D-310: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Lucerastat: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Moss-aGal: Greenovation Biotech GMBH

PRX-102: ICON plc

pegunigalsidase alfa: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

migalastat: Amicus Therapeutics

Agalsidase alfa: Shire

Fabry Disease Market Strengths

Emphasis on NBS to detect Fabry Disease at an early stage allows for timely treatment with better risk- benefit assessment.

The growing Fabry Disease pool is expected to propel the treatment market, adding opportunities for new pharma players.

Fabry Disease Market Opportunities

Development of potential biomarkers allows tracking the severity and predicting the progression of the disease, as well as checking the effectiveness of therapeutic intervention.

The shortcomings of enzyme replacement therapy, partly due to antibody formation, can be alleviated by combining new oral therapy approaches.

Scope of the Fabry Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Fabry Disease Companies: Sanofi Genzyme, Sangamo Therapeutics, Protalix Biotherapeutics, AVROBIO, Sanofi Genzyme, Sangamo Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Greenovation Biotech GMBH, ICON plc, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amicus Therapeutics, Shire, and others

Key Fabry Disease Therapies: Venglustat, Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), PRX-102, AVR-RD-01, Venglustat, ST-920, FLT190, 4D-310, Lucerastat, Moss-aGal, PRX-102, pegunigalsidase alfa, migalastat, Agalsidase alfa, and others

Fabry Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Fabry Disease current marketed and Fabry Disease emerging therapies

Fabry Disease Market Dynamics: Fabry Disease market drivers and Fabry Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Fabry Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Fabry Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

