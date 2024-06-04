Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2023-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report:

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market size was valued approximately USD 4,946 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Parkinson's disease (PD), narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and bipolar disorder (BD) are some of the key conditions in which Excessive Daytime Sleepiness occurs

In 2021, it was predicted that 6,857,997 people in the 7MM would have Excessive Daytime Sleepiness that had been identified as widespread

The predicted number of Americans with diagnosed prevalent cases of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in 2021 was 3,736,749

The emerging pipeline for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) includes Avadel Pharmaceuticals' FT218, a once-nightly sodium oxybate formulation that has received tentative approval for treating EDS and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, as well as Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-12 (reboxetine) and several other potential products in development.

Key Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Companies: Suven LifeSciences, Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutic, Theranexus, NLS Pharma, XWPharma, Takeda, and others

Key Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Therapies: SUVN-G3031, FT218, AXS-12, THN102, Samelisant, Quilience, XW10172, TAK-994, and others

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness epidemiology based diagnosed prevalent cases analyzed that in the US, the majority of the cases of EDS are found in OSA and Bipolar disorder, followed by Parkinson's Disease, Narcolepsy, and Idiopathic Hypersomnia

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Excessive Daytime Sleepiness pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market dynamics.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Overview

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) is a condition characterized by an overwhelming urge to sleep or a general feeling of drowsiness during the day. It goes beyond typical tiredness and can interfere with daily activities, affecting concentration, mood, and overall functioning. EDS is often a symptom of various underlying conditions rather than a standalone diagnosis.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Prevalent Cases of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Therapies and Key Companies

SUVN-G3031: Suven LifeSciences

FT218: Avadel Pharmaceutical

AXS-12: Axsome Therapeutic

THN102: Theranexus

Samelisant: Suven Life Sciences

Quilience: NLS Pharma

XW10172: XWPharma

TAK-994: Takeda

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Drivers

Robust clinical pipeline

Support of the US FDA by granting designations

Recent launch of Xywav and Ozawade

Increasing prevalence dueto appearance of EDS as asymptom in various disorders

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Barriers

High cost of therapies

Delay in diagnosis

A limited number of participants

Lack of practical measurement tools in diagnosis

Scope of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Therapeutic Assessment: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness current marketed and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness emerging therapies

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Dynamics: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market drivers and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Access and Reimbursement

