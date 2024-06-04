Veteran-Owned Engineering and Manufacturing Firm JKOZ Engineering Serving the Aerospace and Defense Industry to Invest in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that JKOZ Engineering, a service-disabled veteran-owned business offering full-service engineering, technology, and product development services, will invest $3.7 million to relocate from Temecula, Calif. and expand its operation in the Town of Blackstone in Nottoway County. The company designs and produces custom seals, gaskets, and other components for the defense and aerospace industry. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, North Carolina, and West Virginia for the project, which will create 45 new jobs.

“JKOZ Engineering’s decision to expand and relocate in the Commonwealth of Virginia is an acknowledgement that Virginia is the epicenter of the aerospace and defense industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s vibrant manufacturing and technological ecosystem and proximity to many of JKOZ’s current customers made Nottoway County the right choice for JKOZ Engineering and makes Virginia the right choice for the booming aerospace and defense industries. We look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.”

“We celebrate JKOZ Engineering’s decision to invest in Nottoway County and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia is known around the world for its distinguished military presence and is fortunate to have a large population of veterans. This service-disabled veteran-owned business has recognized Virginia for its world-class business climate, premier location, and a place for successful innovation and growth.”

“As we assessed where to relocate and grow JKOZ Engineering, we found the investment in the relationship from the Town of Blackstone and the state partners made our decision to relocate to Virginia an easy one,” says Chris Kozloski, president and CEO of JKOZ Engineering. “The proximity to our material suppliers, clients, and wonderful community amenities of nearby downtown Blackstone will help us scale our business as we become part of the fabric of the town we’ve grown so fond of.”

“I am proud to announce the relocation of JKOZ Engineering to our town,” said Town of Blackstone Mayor L. Benjamin Green. This move promises to boost the local economy by creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and stimulating demand for goods and services. JKOZ Engineering’s arrival marks a significant milestone in strengthening job retention and securing economic stability for Nottoway County.”

“I am thrilled to welcome a veteran-owned engineering and manufacturing firm to Nottoway County,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “Their $3.7 million investment to relocate and expand here will create 45 new jobs, strengthening our local economy and community. This achievement highlights Virginia’s competitive edge and dedication to attracting and supporting high-quality businesses. I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have on the region.”

“Blackstone is not only one of the most charming towns in the great Southside — it is located on the border of Fort Barfoot, the venerable installation of the Virginia Army National Guard which regularly attracts personnel of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps,” said Delegate Lee Ware. “So it is a perfect place for JKOZ Engineering to relocate, and Nottoway and environs will easily be able to provide the talented employees for the new opportunities to be created. Bravo to all involved.”

JKOZ Engineering, Inc. (JEI) is a full-service aerospace engineering, technology, and product development firm that provides design, analysis, testing, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities. The company specializes in the development and production of legacy aerospace products to existing customer requirements or reverse engineering of components supplied by customers. JEI’s engineering solutions include parts manufacture authority, parts obsolescence, product/process improvements, tooling, and product sourcing and distribution. JEI has developed an extensive knowledge base and manufacturing capability related to aircraft structural seals, seal assemblies, and related ancillary components. JEI provides replacement and re-engineered seals primarily for the U.S. Air Force.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Nottoway County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $125,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Nottoway County with this project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

###