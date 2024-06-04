STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Egypt
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Antea Group announce the release of its brand new Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Egypt 2024. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is February 2024. Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Egypt follows a mixed legal system that draws from both civil law traditions, influenced by French and Roman law, and Islamic law (Sharia). This combination reflects Egypt’s historical and cultural heritage, as well as its status as a predominantly Muslim country.
The process of issuing new laws typically begins with the proposal or drafting of a bill. Bills can originate from various sources, including government ministries, members of parliament, or the president. Government ministries often propose bills related to their areas of responsibility, while members of parliament may introduce bills based on constituents’ concerns or societal needs.
Once a bill is drafted, it undergoes review and discussion within the Cabinet of Ministers. The Cabinet may suggest amendments or modifications to the bill based on its analysis of the proposal’s impact and alignment with government priorities. After approval by the Cabinet, the bill is formally introduced in the Parliament of Egypt, which consists of the House of Representatives (Maglis Al-Shaab) and the Senate (Maglis Al-Shura). The House of Representatives is the primary legislative body, with the Senate serving as an advisory chamber.
The bill is referred to the relevant parliamentary committee for review and analysis. Committees may hold hearings, conduct investigations, and seek input from experts or stakeholders to assess the bill’s merits and implications. Following committee review, the bill is presented to the full chamber for debate and voting. Members of parliament discuss the bill’s provisions, raise concerns, and propose amendments during parliamentary sessions. A majority vote is required for the bill to pass each stage of the legislative process.
Once both chambers of parliament approve the bill, it is sent to the president for final approval. The president has the authority to either sign the bill into law, veto it, or return it to parliament with suggested amendments. If the president signs the bill, it becomes law and is promulgated. The law is then published in the official gazette to inform the public of its enactment.
Regarding safety regulations, Egypt has established laws and institutions to promote workplace safety and protect workers’ rights. The Ministry of Manpower and Immigration is tasked with enforcing labor laws related to occupational health and safety (OHS) in collaboration with other relevant agencies. Employers are required to adhere to OHS standards, provide safe working conditions, and implement measures to prevent workplace accidents and injuries.
The Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) formulates and enforces environmental policies, regulations, and standards to address pollution, conservation, and sustainable development. The EEAA conducts environmental assessments, issues permits, and monitors compliance with environmental laws to mitigate the adverse impacts of industrial activities, urbanization, and resource extraction.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
