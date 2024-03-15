STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Anhui, China
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Anhui, China. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is December 2023.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Under the laws of the People’s Republic of China, environmental, health and safety (EHS) legislation is hierarchically structured. The National People’s Congress (NPC) amends the Constitution (xianfa) and enacts and amends “basic” laws (jiben falü). The Standing Committee of the NPC interprets the Constitution and laws and may exercise the functions of the NPC except amend the Constitution or basic laws that fall within the purview of the full NPC.
Regulations promulgated or approved by the State Council are known generically as administrative regulations (xingzheng fagui). Regulations issued by ministries or other departments of the central government under their own authority are known generically as departmental regulations (bumen guizhang). Regulations are issued under various names: regulations (tiaoli), measures (banfa), administrative or management rules (guize), provisions (guiding), and detailed rules for implementation (shixing xize), and may be issued in interim form as well as final form. Generally speaking, measures are more narrowly drawn than regulations. Detailed rules for implementation provide guidance on the implementation of statutes or regulations. The State Council and its departments also issue orders (mingling), decrees (ling), directives (zhiling), decisions (jueding), resolutions (jueyi) and instructions (zhishi), as well as interpretations of these measures.
There is much overlap among these items. Provincial and local governments also issue regulations within their respective spheres of jurisdiction. Administrative agencies, sometimes in conjunction with the State Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision, also issue technical and procedural standards.
In Anhui, regulations (difangtiaoli) are promulgated or approved by the Anhui Provincial Standing Committee of the People’s Congress, e.g., Anhui Province Regulations on Environmental Protection and Anhui Province Regulations on Labor Protection. Regulations issued by other departments of the People’s Government of Anhui Province under their own authority are known generically as local departmental regulations (difang bumen guizhang), e.g., Anhui Province Special Provisions on Labor Protection for Female Workers and Anhui Province Interim Provisions on Administration of Work Safety Training. The People’s Government of Anhui Provincial and its departments also issue notices (tongzhi), announcements (gonggao), approvals (pifu), decisions (jueding), resolutions (jueyi) and instructions (zhishi), as well as local standards (difangbiaozhun), e.g., DB 34/4295-2022 Emission Standard of Air Pollutants for Glass Industry.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
