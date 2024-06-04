Alport Syndrome Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 69% by 2034, analyses DelveInsight

Alport Syndrome Market Forecast

Alport Syndrome companies are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, River 3 Renal Corp, Chinook Therapeutic, Travere Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, and others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Alport Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alport Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alport Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. The Alport Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Alport Syndrome market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Alport Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Alport Syndrome market.

Some facts of the Alport Syndrome Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Alport Syndrome market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 69% by 2034.

• In 7MM, Alport syndrome market size was estimated to be ~USD 20 million in 2023, which is expected to show positive growth by 2034.

• Key Alport Syndrome Therapies expected to launch in the market are ELX-02, Atrasentan, Finerenone, Setanaxib, BAY3401016, and others.

• On May 2024, Calliditas Therapeutics AB announced results of a Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Efficacy of the NOX1/4 Inhibitor Setanaxib in Patients With Alport Syndrome.

• On May 2024, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc announced results of a Phase 2, Open-Label, Basket Study of Atrasentan in Patients With Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases.

Alport Syndrome Overview

Alport Syndrome is a genetic disorder affecting the kidneys, ears, and eyes, primarily caused by mutations in genes responsible for producing collagen, a crucial protein in the body's connective tissues. This syndrome primarily manifests as progressive kidney disease, leading to renal failure in severe cases. Symptoms often include hematuria (blood in urine), proteinuria (protein in urine), high blood pressure, and hearing loss, typically starting in childhood or adolescence. Ocular abnormalities like lens dislocation and retinopathy may also occur. Diagnosis involves genetic testing, kidney biopsy, and evaluation of symptoms. Treatment aims to manage symptoms and slow kidney damage progression through medications controlling blood pressure and proteinuria. In advanced stages, kidney transplant or dialysis may be necessary. Regular monitoring and early intervention are vital in managing the condition and preventing complications.

Alport Syndrome Market

The Alport Syndrome market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Alport Syndrome market trends by analyzing the impact of current Alport Syndrome therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Alport Syndrome market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Alport Syndrome market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Alport Syndrome market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology

The Alport Syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Alport Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Alport Syndrome market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Alport Syndrome Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Alport Syndrome drugs recently launched in the Alport Syndrome market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Alport Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Alport Syndrome Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Alport Syndrome market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Alport Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities

The Alport Syndrome report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Alport Syndrome key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Alport Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

Alport Syndrome Report Key Insights

1. Alport Syndrome Patient Population

2. Alport Syndrome Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Alport Syndrome Market

4. Alport Syndrome Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Alport Syndrome Market Opportunities

6. Alport Syndrome Therapeutic Approaches

7. Alport Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

8. Alport Syndrome Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Alport Syndrome Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Alport Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Alport Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

5. Alport Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

6. Alport Syndrome Patient Journey

7. Alport Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Alport Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Alport Syndrome Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Alport Syndrome Treatment

11. Alport Syndrome Marketed Products

12. Alport Syndrome Emerging Therapies

13. Alport Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Alport Syndrome Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Alport Syndrome Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Alport Syndrome Market

18. Alport Syndrome Market Drivers

19. Alport Syndrome Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

