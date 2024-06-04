Black Belt Community Foundation Awards Over Half a Million Dollars
Mistress of Ceremony Lillian Wideman welcomes a packed event center in Selma on Saturday for the awarding of BBCF Community Grants and Arts Grants.
An excited grantee recipient celebrates this year's grants awards from the Black Belt Community Foundation on June 1 in Selma, AL.
Over 130 Different Grants Across 12 Counties Marks a BBCF First
BBCF is proud to award over $500K in 130 community & arts grants. This is a milestone reflecting our enduring commitment to empowering local initiatives, fostering growth and impacting the Black Belt.”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary of service with the impact of its 2024 combined Community Grants and Arts Grants cycle. Community-based organizations from the 12 counties it serves (Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Grene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties) applied for grants earlier this year. Combined, these 12 counties comprise nearly 1/5th of the total land area of Alabama. A total of $514,433 has been awarded through 130 different one-year long project grants to community organizations that are significantly impacting their communities in transformative ways that contribute to the strength, innovation and success of Black Belt citizens and said communities. A complete list of the grants awarded and detailed story on the awards ceremony can be found at: https://blackbeltfound.org/bbcf-bulletin/ under the current Issue 36 tab.
2024 represented a ground-breaking first for BBCF as it continued its model of giving based on the practice known as “Trust-Based Philanthropy” and combined, for the first time ever in its 20-year history, both the Community Grants and Arts Grants cycles. By utiliz¬ing BBCF Local Grant Committees in each county, decisions were made by those closest to the issues and granting needs voiced by their community. Local Grant Committees scored applications from their county based on these needs, proposed delivery of services, potential of project to change the community, how the project will be evaluated, and the results of those evaluations disseminated, and finally, the requested budget for the project.
"Celebrating our 20th year, the Black Belt Community Foundation is proud to award over half a million dollars in 130 different grants to community and arts organizations across the 12 counties we serve. This record-breaking milestone reflects our enduring commitment to empowering local initiatives, fostering growth and impacting the entire Black Belt region,” said Felecia Lucky, President of Black Belt Community Foundation.
