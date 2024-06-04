Concorde Investment Services Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions
Together, this team will help us better serve our financial professionals and their clients.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concorde Investment Services, LLC, a full-service broker-dealer, recently announced several leadership promotions within its internal team. These strategic changes will help streamline operations and amplify the company’s mission of delivering exceptional customer service to financial professionals and their clients.
— Danielle Delongchamp, President and CEO
Shannon Arndt has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Shannon has been with Concorde for ten years and has consistently demonstrated her commitment to operational excellence and innovative problem-solving. In her new role, Shannon oversees all operational functions, ensuring the seamless execution of our strategic initiatives.
Jena Stacey has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer. Jena has a distinguished career in compliance and regulatory affairs and has been instrumental in maintaining Concorde’s high standards of regulatory compliance. Her deep understanding of the financial industry’s regulatory landscape will continue to be a vital asset to our organization.
Nicole Woolson has been promoted to Director of Compliance and works directly with the firm’s Chief Compliance Officer on essential firm compliance requirements, ensuring that Concorde Investment Services continues to meet and exceed regulatory standards. Nicole’s dedication of over 13 years at Concorde and expertise in compliance have been pivotal in maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of our operations.
“We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding contributions and dedication of our team members with these promotions,” said Danielle Delongchamp, President and CEO of Concorde Investment Services, LLC. “These individuals have been invaluable to our success and their new roles will allow them to further drive our mission forward. Together, this team will help us better serve our financial professionals and their clients.”
Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and a national securities broker-dealer registered in 50 states and several territories. Other subsidiaries include Concorde Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, and Concorde Insurance Agency Inc., an insurance firm licensed to solicit insurance products in more than 30 states. For more information, visit https://concordeis.com/.
