ADVA Announces Changes to Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is preparing for upcoming changes to the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program.

Beginning with the Fall 2024 semester, Act 2024-399 will increase the benefits provided under the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program. Specifically, the new law will increase the maximum tuition paid per semester hour to $400 from the $250 maximum established in 2017. The change will apply for all students, including those currently enrolled. All other aspects of the scholarship remain unchanged.