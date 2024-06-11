RSG International Named One of Canada’s Best Places to Work
Recognized by Human Resources Director (HRD) magazine, the award applauds RSG International for prioritizing employee needs beyond just happiness
WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSG International has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Canada by the Human Resources Director (HRD) magazine. The award celebrates companies that go beyond just ensuring employee happiness by prioritizing their needs and providing them with the tools and resources for success.
— Paul Stewart, Human Resources Director, RSG International
As a leader in the road safety infrastructure industry, RSG International is composed of multiple business units across Canada and the United States. The organization is dedicated to creating work environments that are both physically and psychologically safe, reflecting its core values and commitment to employee well-being.
“This award would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our Human Resources team, who work hard to ensure that our employees can share ideas, feel supported, and are empowered and valued,” said Paul Stewart, Director of Human Resources at RSG International. “As we celebrate this significant achievement, we are committed to building on this momentum and driving positive change within our organization as we continue to nurture our culture of collaboration, empathy, and growth.”
In its third year, the award is based on employee feedback and requires a satisfaction rating of at least 75 percent to qualify. This recognition highlights RSG International’s success in creating a workplace where employees feel engaged, satisfied, and valued.
“This award reflects our collective commitment to fostering an environment where every voice is heard, every contribution is valued, and every team member thrives,” added Lisa Laronde, President of RSG International. “Congratulations to our Canada and United States teams on this outstanding achievement.”
About RSG International
RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.
