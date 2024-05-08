Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association Elects Inaugural Woman President
Chantal Séguin of Summit Rentals takes the seat, marking a new standard for inclusive leadership within the construction industry.
I am honoured to have been appointed as President, the members have advocated for me and championed my causes since joining the board in 2019”WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association (SCHCA) has named Chantal Séguin its new and first woman president, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s history and the construction industry.
— Chantal Séguin, President Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association
Séguin serves as the General Manager of Summit Rentals, a prominent supplier of road safety devices specializing in temporary concrete barriers, noise barriers, and crash cushions. Summit Rentals operates as a division of RSG International, a renowned global leader in the road safety infrastructure sector.
“I am honoured to have been appointed as President, the members have advocated for me and championed my causes since joining the board in 2019,” explained Séguin. “I love that we advocate for members within Simcoe County, a place I happily call home.”
Bringing over a decade of experience in heavy construction, Séguin has held management positions for general contracting road construction, rail, and road safety devices. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Barrie Construction Association (BCA).
“RSG International is thrilled for Chantal (Séguin) as she takes on this new role. She is laying the foundation for a future where equality and opportunity know no bounds. A tireless advocate and we’re excited to witness her transformative impact on the industry,” added Lisa Laronde, the first woman President of RSG International.
Séguin says during her two-year term she intends to keep advocating for youth through various grassroots programs offered by the association while exposing guidance counselors to the trades.
“They’re the driving force behind the industry and we need them to carry our message, these are skilled jobs and we need new workers to sustain the industry,” remarked Séguin.
Séguin was recently announced as the new president at the recent engineer’s night.
About RSG International:
RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.
About Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association:
The Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association (SCHCA) provides support, resources, and advocacy for its members in the heavy construction industry. Through education, networking, and representation, SCHCA aims to foster professionalism and excellence among its members while promoting the responsible and sustainable development of communities in Simcoe County and beyond.
