Disaster Services Corp. and SVDP District Council of Jackson Provides Support Tornado-Impacted Families in Mississippi

About

The Disaster Services Corporation - Society of St. Vincent de Paul, USA (DSC) stands as a Catholic lay organization with a resolute mission: to guide individuals facing situational poverty resulting from both natural and man-made disasters towards reclaiming their lives. At DSC, we are dedicated to fostering change by embedding equity into every facet of emergency management. Our mission centers on humanity, with a vision that empowers marginalized communities throughout all stages of the disaster management cycle. We are committed to developing and implementing innovative, community-based programs and adaptive projects designed to enhance resilience in diverse, vulnerable, and underserved populations. By prioritizing equity, we strive to build stronger, more resilient communities that can effectively withstand and recover from disasters.

http://www.svdpdisaster.org