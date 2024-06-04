Disaster Services Corp. and SVDP District Council of Jackson Provides Support Tornado-Impacted Families in Mississippi
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disaster Services Corporation SVDP-USA (DSC) and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District Council of Jackson, are proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive long-term disaster case management program aimed at supporting families affected by the devastating March 2023 tornadoes in Mississippi. This initiative aims to provide person-to-person recovery services and address the long-term recovery needs of individuals and families in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey.
To access the disaster case management services, individuals and families impacted by the March 2023 tornadoes are encouraged to contact Disaster Services St Vincent de Paul. Appointments can be scheduled by email at DR4697MSTornado@svdpdisaster.org or by calling 1-855-332-4655. Please do not contact your county MEMA representative or other state agencies. Additional information is available on the official website of the Disaster Services Corporation at www.svdpdisaster.org.
As a Catholic lay organization and non-profit, DSC is committed to helping communities rebound from man-made and natural disasters across the United States and US territories. DSC will leverage its expertise and resources to deliver innovative community-based programs and adaptation projects that enhance resilience in diverse, vulnerable, and underserved communities in collaboration with the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul District Council of Jackson.
These disaster case management services will focus on mapping out individual long-term recovery needs, offering vital support and guidance to affected families. DSC aims to empower families to rebuild their lives and restore their communities by addressing immediate and long-term recovery challenges.
Disaster case managers will work one-on-one with individuals and families to assess their unique recovery needs, connect them with appropriate resources, and provide guidance throughout the rebuilding process. Services may include assistance with housing, repairs, mental health support, financial planning, and more.
Individuals and families impacted by the March 2023 tornadoes are encouraged to contact Disaster Services St Vincent de Paul directly to access the disaster case management services. Appointments can be scheduled by email at DR4697MSTornado@svdpdisaster.org or by calling 1-855-332-4655. Please do not contact your MEMA representative or other state agencies, as this program is being administered solely through the DSC and the Society of St Vincent de Paul District Council Jackson.
Here are some possible key FAQs about the Disaster Services Corporation (DSC) and Society of St. Vincent de Paul District Council of Jackson:
1.) What is the Disaster Services Corporation (DSC)/ St. Vincent de Paul Council of Jackson?
•The Disaster Services Corporation (DSC)/ St Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization and non-profit that provides person-to-person recovery services to families impacted by man-made and natural disasters across the United States and US territories. DSC is working with the local St Vincent de Paul District Council of Jackson.
2.) What services is the DSC/ St. Vincent de Paul Council of Jackson providing in Mississippi?
•The DSC is launching a comprehensive long-term disaster case management program to support families affected by the March 2023 tornadoes in Mississippi.
•This program will provide vital support and guidance to affected families, helping them rebuild their lives and restore their communities.
•Services may include assistance with housing, repairs, mental health support, financial planning, and more.
3.) How can impacted families access these disaster case management services?
•Individuals and families impacted by the March 2023 tornadoes should contact Disaster Services St Vincent de Paul directly to access the disaster case management services.
•Appointments can be scheduled by email at DR4697MSTornado@svdpdisaster.org or by calling 1-855-332-4655.
•Impacted families should not contact their county MEMA representative or other state agencies, as this program is being administered solely through Disaster Services St Vincent de Paul.
4.) What is the goal of this disaster case management program?
•The goal is to empower families to rebuild their lives and restore their communities by addressing immediate and long-term recovery challenges.
•The DSC aims to leverage its expertise and resources to deliver innovative community-based programs and adaptation projects that enhance resilience in diverse, vulnerable, and underserved communities.
5.) Where can I find more information?
•Additional information is available on the official website of the Disaster Services Corporation at www.svdpdisaster.org.
