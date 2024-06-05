THREE MEMBERS OF COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES BOARD OF DIRECTORS END THEIR LEADERSHIP TERMS

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Dr. Dennis P. Gallon Susan Stautberg Meredith Trim

Dr. Dennis P. Gallon, Susan S. Stautberg and Meredith Trim Roll-Off Board Officially on June 30, 2024, as Nonprofit Applauds their Years of Service

We are grateful to these three wonderfully committed leaders, and for the important contributions they made to our Board of Directors.” — Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair, Board of Directors, Community Foundation