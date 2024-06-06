Collins Vision Offering Advanced Technology with Lens that can be Customized after Cataract Surgery
Collins Vision is now offering a new technology, the Light Adjustable LensTM (LAL®), the first and only lens that can be adjusted after cataract surgery.
Unlike traditional intraocular lenses that are permanently fixed in their refractive power, LALs can be adjusted postoperatively using specialized Ultraviolet light treatments.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 20 years, Collins Vision has been the leading eye specialist in Southwest Florida using the most technologically advanced tools for vision correction procedures. Collins Vision is now offering a new technology, the Light Adjustable LensTM (LAL®), the first and only lens that can be adjusted after cataract surgery.
— Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision
“The new Light Adjustable Lens technology is a major advancement,” said Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision. “Unlike traditional intraocular lenses that are permanently fixed in their refractive power, LALs can be adjusted postoperatively using specialized Ultraviolet light treatments. We can now fine-tune the lens after implantation, which is a significant step forward in customized vision care. It gives us much greater control over the visual outcomes.”
Cataract surgery is the most performed procedure in the United States. Nearly 50% of Americans will develop cataracts by age 75, and if left untreated, can cause blindness. For decades, an intraocular lens placed after cataract surgery was “fixed,” meaning those lenses couldn’t be changed. Some patients still had to rely on glasses or contacts to achieve the desired vision results.
The Light Adjustable Lens is an adjustable lens giving patients the ability to customize the lens and optimize their vision based on their unique preferences and lifestyle requirements after surgery.
Light treatments of approximately 90 seconds are administered to adjust the lens to the requirement of the patient. Patients that receive this treatment are twice as likely to achieve the targeted 20/20 vision at six months without the need to use additional eyewear. The adjustability of the lens allows eye specialists at Collins Vision to tailor the lens to the patient's visual goals with a highly personalized treatment plan.
The Light Adjustable Lens represents a significant advance in the field of ophthalmology, offering both surgeons and patients unparalleled advantages in terms of precision, customization, and safety.
With locations in Fort Myers and Naples, Collins Vision has been Southwest Florida’s trusted eye care provider since 2004. More information, including office hours and directions, is available at collinsvision.com.
