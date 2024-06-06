Collins Vision Offering Advanced Technology with Lens that can be Customized after Cataract Surgery

Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision

Collins Vision is now offering a new technology, the Light Adjustable LensTM (LAL®), the first and only lens that can be adjusted after cataract surgery.

Unlike traditional intraocular lenses that are permanently fixed in their refractive power, LALs can be adjusted postoperatively using specialized Ultraviolet light treatments.” — Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision