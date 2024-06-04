Party Foul Helps Dads Tackle Their “Honey-Do” Lists Before Father’s Day with Sealer Solutions and Plant-Based Cleaners

New PFAS-Free Sealer Now Available on Amazon.com and Earned Coveted #1 New Release Tag

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father's Day, Party Foul aims to support dads as they tackle their "honey-do" lists with safe, effective solutions for the whole family and offers the perfect gift for dads everywhere. Party Foul’s PFAS-Free Indoor/Outdoor Sealer Solutions and Plant-Based Outdoor Cleaners are now available on Amazon.com. Party Foul's PFAS-Free Sealer has already earned the coveted "#1 New Release" tag, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and consumer trust.

Party Foul's Plant-Based Outdoor Cleaner is a game-changer for dads who take pride in their grilling spaces. Party Foul offers a trifecta of user and pet-friendly solutions designed to help one prepare for pre-or-post party shenanigans including an Outdoor Cleaner, a Pet Odors & Stains Slayer, and a robust Sealer to finish the job.

These plant-based cleaners are effective and complement Party Foul's existing PFAS-free indoor and outdoor Sealers line. For optimal results, surfaces should be thoroughly washed with Party Foul's cleaning solutions before sealing, creating a comprehensive care routine for all outdoor needs.

Whether cleaning BBQ grills, outdoor BBQ islands, or patio furniture, the cleaner ensures that every surface is spotless and safe for family gatherings. Following up with the PFAS-Free Sealer preserves the cleanliness and maintains the integrity of outdoor spaces, making them durable against the elements and everyday use.

"Dads work so hard year-round and while doing yard work or simply cleaning they need easy-to-use solutions that are effective and maintain a healthy household," said Lindsey Westbrook, Party Foul's CMO. “Our new plant-based cleaners honor our commitment to the environment and are easy to use ensuring even moms can help clean or help dad relax this Father’s Day."

Made in the USA, Party Foul takes pride in its commitment to American manufacturing, support of local economies, and assurance of the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

About Party Foul:

Party Foul is a leading provider of eco-friendly cleaning solutions and sealers. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Party Foul offers a range of products designed to meet the needs of environmentally conscious consumers and their families. For more information, please contact info@partyfoulsealer.com or visit www.partyfoulsealer.com.