Party Foul Introduces PFAS-Free Penetrating Impregnator Sealer in Time for Earth Day

Party Foul Clean and Seal Solutions

New sealant provides peace of mind to any homeowner looking to extend the life of their home surfaces from wear and tear

CARLSBAD , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Party Foul is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary PFAS-Free Sealer, a groundbreaking innovation in eco-friendly protective coatings. This versatile product is designed to provide a durable, non-toxic barrier on a variety of surfaces, both indoors and outdoors, ensuring that your spaces are safe and sustainably maintained.

Crafted with the utmost respect for the environment and consumer health, Party Foul's PFAS-Free Sealer is free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals commonly found in traditional sealers that can persist in the environment and the human body, posing potential health risks.

The PFAS-Free Sealer's multi-surface capability is not limited to just one application; it can be used on wood, concrete, stone, and more, making it the ideal choice for many projects. Party Foul has multiple uses for whether you want to protect your patio, waterproof your walkway, or seal your studio. The sealer's robust composition ensures longevity and resistance to the elements, providing peace of mind and reducing the need for frequent reapplications.

Party Foul aligns with the values of Earth Day, emphasizing the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. By choosing our PFAS-Free Sealer, consumers are actively reducing the environmental impact of their home improvement projects and contributing to a healthier ecosystem.

“Creating eco-friendly products isn’t just a choice for me; it’s a responsibility”, says Party Foul CMO and co-founder, Lindsey Westbrook. “As a mom, I’m not perfect, I make mistakes, and I forget things, like every mom does; but behind it all, I’m still striving to do better for my children. I take pride in the fact that every sustainable product we create is doing just that --- taking a step toward a cleaner, greener world where my kids can thrive. Our commitment to sustainability and safety is at the forefront of our mission, and this product is a testament to our dedication to these principles.”

For more information on the PFAS-Free Sealer please visit: www.partyfoulsealer.com. Join Party Foul this Earth Day and beyond with Party Foul's PFAS-Free Sealer – where sustainability meets performance.

About Party Foul

Made by a couple of best friends who want to do right for the environment and their country, Party Foul is a line of products that are PFAS-Free and do not contain any harmful chemicals or toxins, making it safe for use around food and children. This multi-purpose line of sealants is ideal for indoor and outdoor use, including granite, marble, travertine, natural stone, wood, tile, cement, pavers, and more. They provide long-lasting protection against stains and spills and are easy to use. This water-based, eco-designed solution excludes harsh chemicals and solvents and goes on easily. For more information visit, www.partyfoulsealer.com.