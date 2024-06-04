HYVE Brand Concierge Welcomes Steve Thomas as Franchise CMO Consultant

Steve Thomas Franchise CMO Consultant

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYVE Brand Concierge proudly announces the appointment of Steve Thomas as our new Franchise CMO Consultant. Steve Thomas brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a five-time Chief Marketing Officer and distinguished consumer brand leader, boasting success in both US and International markets.

Steve's illustrious career spans several prominent franchised food service brands, where he has held pivotal leadership positions. His notable roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Edible Arrangements, Pretzelmaker, Hot Dog on a Stick, Green Home Solutions, and Subway. During his tenure at Edible Arrangements, Steve defined and executed marketing strategies that not only led to explosive revenue growth but also doubled the brand’s national footprint.

With his extensive client-side experience, Steve provides HYVE with unique insights and the ability to continuously identify opportunities from the brand perspective. As a former key client prospect for HYVE, Steve has been instrumental in adapting our business development approach to better meet the needs of our clients.

"The best agency and partner relationships I’ve had throughout my career have been when I was confident that people inside the agency thought like I did as a client," said Thomas. "Now that I am with HYVE, our current and future clients can rest easy knowing that this client-centric thinking will be at the core of everything we do."

Steve Thomas's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic infrastructure and personnel enhancements at HYVE, supported by our Private Equity owner, Valesco Industries. Over the past three years, HYVE has tripled its headcount, recruited numerous professionals with client-side experience, acquired Christy & Main apparel in Atlanta, and rebranded from UMI Marketing Solutions to HYVE Brand Concierge to better represent our collective and high touch, custom service model.

In addition to his marketing acumen, Steve brings valuable business experience from operating his own marketing consulting business since 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fairfield University School of Business, a Certificate in Graphic Production from Paier College of Art, and has completed Wordstream's PPC University. Steve's insights have been featured in Advertising Age and the American Marketing Association's Marketing News.

Steve resides in Cheshire, CT, with his wife Cheryl and their three children. His addition to the HYVE team signifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled client service and innovative marketing solutions.

---

About HYVE Brand Concierge

HYVE Brand Concierge, formerly UMI Marketing Solutions, is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to providing tailored marketing solutions that drive business growth. With a client-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, HYVE offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the unique needs of each client. Backed by Valesco Industries, HYVE continues to expand its capabilities and deliver impactful results to growing multi-location and franchise brands.