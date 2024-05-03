HYVE Brand Concierge Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

HYVE Brand Concierge is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 4th year in a row.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYVE Brand Concierge is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 4th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HYVE Brand Concierge. This year, 95% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HYVE Brand Concierge stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Our ongoing success is indebted to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each member for their invaluable contributions, which have earned us this prestigious recognition. We couldn't have achieved this milestone without their dedication and passion for our mission.

- Amy Peart, CEO

This year, our commitment to employee feedback and growth has been unparalleled. We've invested heavily in amplifying our employees' voices and empowering them to reach their full potential. Our Culture Club has flourished, offering an array of enriching activities beyond the daily grind. At HYVE Brand Concierge, we take immense pride in nurturing a workplace where every voice is heard and valued. This certification serves as a resounding testament to our unwavering dedication to our employees' well-being and success.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About HYVE Brand Concierge

At HYVE, we transcend conventional marketing services; we are your Brand Concierge, overseeing each critical detail of marketing logistics for consistent brand growth. From uniforms and apparel to intricate national promotions, our seasoned team adeptly manages the complexities of large-scale marketing operations. We go beyond conventional solutions, we offer a strategic partnership committed to ensuring your brand's journey is marked by professionalism, personality, innovation, and sustained growth. Elevate your brand with HYVE – where every detail meets excellence.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

