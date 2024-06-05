Support CORE to Raise Essential Funds and "Serve up Hope" to Food & Beverage Service Families in Need
BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE, a national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting food and beverage service employees with children, is excited to announce the launch of its "Serving Up Hope" campaign. This initiative aims to provide vital support for families facing life-altering circumstances such as severe illness or natural disasters. Running from September 1 – October 31, 2024, Serving Up Hope is a nationwide movement to extend a helping hand to food and beverage service employees during their most trying times. The funds raised provide essential financial assistance to restaurant employees with children, ensuring they have the support they need during times of crisis.
Why Partner with CORE?
CORE understands the essential role food and beverage service workers play in our communities. The Serving Up Hope campaign is an opportunity for businesses to show their gratitude and support by participating as sponsors. Your partnership can help ensure that no restaurant family has to navigate these challenging times alone.
Sponsorship Levels & Package Highlights:
Beacon of Hope - $2,500 (Value $15,000+)
Name recognition in national ads in Nation’s Restaurant News and Plate magazines.
Recognition on CORE’s website and social media channels.
Inclusion in CORE’s newsletter.
Champion of Hope - $5,000 (Value $30,000+)
Includes Beacon of Hope benefits with logo upgrade for national ads in Nation’s Restaurant News and Plate magazines.
Logo placement in three industry articles.
Additional digital marketing exposure.
Hero of Hope - $15,000 (Value $50,000+)
Includes Champion of Hope benefits with three brand logo placements for national ads in Nation’s Restaurant News and Plate magazines.
Inclusion in national press release.
Stand-alone social media posts and much more.
Want to get involved?
For more information on sponsorship opportunities and package details about Serving Up Hope, please visit coregives.org/serving-up-hope/ or contact Jill Chapman at jill@coregives.org.
Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of those who serve us daily.
About CORE:
CORE is a national non-profit that is dedicated to providing support to the food & beverage service industry. CORE grants financial assistance to food and beverage service employees with children when the employee, their spouse/domestic partner, or their child is faced with a life-altering health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster.
Kristine Mylls
Why Partner with CORE?
CORE understands the essential role food and beverage service workers play in our communities. The Serving Up Hope campaign is an opportunity for businesses to show their gratitude and support by participating as sponsors. Your partnership can help ensure that no restaurant family has to navigate these challenging times alone.
Sponsorship Levels & Package Highlights:
Beacon of Hope - $2,500 (Value $15,000+)
Name recognition in national ads in Nation’s Restaurant News and Plate magazines.
Recognition on CORE’s website and social media channels.
Inclusion in CORE’s newsletter.
Champion of Hope - $5,000 (Value $30,000+)
Includes Beacon of Hope benefits with logo upgrade for national ads in Nation’s Restaurant News and Plate magazines.
Logo placement in three industry articles.
Additional digital marketing exposure.
Hero of Hope - $15,000 (Value $50,000+)
Includes Champion of Hope benefits with three brand logo placements for national ads in Nation’s Restaurant News and Plate magazines.
Inclusion in national press release.
Stand-alone social media posts and much more.
Want to get involved?
For more information on sponsorship opportunities and package details about Serving Up Hope, please visit coregives.org/serving-up-hope/ or contact Jill Chapman at jill@coregives.org.
Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of those who serve us daily.
About CORE:
CORE is a national non-profit that is dedicated to providing support to the food & beverage service industry. CORE grants financial assistance to food and beverage service employees with children when the employee, their spouse/domestic partner, or their child is faced with a life-altering health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster.
Kristine Mylls
CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees
+1 (629) 273-1016
kristine@coregives.org