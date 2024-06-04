Better Business Bureau® Cincinnati and BrandRank.AI to Conduct “AI Trust Talks” Video Interviews at Cincy AI Week 2024
CINCINNATI, OH, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In alignment with Cincinnati’s first AI Week, June 11 - 13, The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and BrandRank.AI are rescheduling their AI Learning Series to Fall 2024, and instead will host a series of video interviews titled "AI Trust Talks" during Cincy AI Week. This initiative aims to gather real-time insights on trust and AI from a diverse group of event attendees, including influencers, business leaders and young consumers, while creating a major data and video archive that others can leverage for research, education and policy development.
"We applaud the coalition behind #CincyAIWeek for going deep into complicated yet essential issues around responsible and ethical AI," said Jocile Erlich, CEO of Better Business Bureau. "We are not only excited to participate but want to treat the event as an in-depth focus group to inspire action and policy across our local and national organizations. We'll have crews and a dedicated space with the goal of securing in-depth 'AI Trust Talks' on the future of AI."
The BBB Cincinnati and BrandRank.AI will utilize "AI Trust Talks" studios in both Union Hall and their new Strietmann Center "AI Experience" office to conduct video and recorded interviews. Questions will probe perceptions of AI, trust in the digital world, and the role of AI in enhancing or diminishing trust. The interviews will be compiled into a medley of perspectives and data to use for future BBB content and presentations, as well as made available as a comprehensive data archive and potentially published report for others throughout Greater Cincinnati to access and utilize. AI Trust Talks will also target perspectives of younger consumers—the most active segment on generative AI tools—on shopping behavior and loyalty to businesses.
"Responsible AI was the initial catalyst of the fast-growing local AI movement, and so we're thrilled to have the nation's most respected 'trust organization' bottling up essential insights and learning to inform the future of 'trust credentialing.' This is a win-win," said Summer Crenshaw, #AIWeek organizer and leader of the Enterprise Technology Association. "Our event is entirely sold out, and this AI Trust Talks initiative helps 'put folks to work' on an urgently important topic."
Pete Blackshaw, CEO of BrandRank.AI and co-founder of the Cincinnati AI Catalyst group (CAIC), added, "Trust is entering a complicated new phase in the era of generative AI. We audit trust levels of thousands of brands via AI search results—across all platforms, from ChatGPT to Google Gemini—and there's no question generative AI is opening up wide new territory on trust. These interviews will help get to the heart of what needs to be done."
The insights gathered will inform BBB Cincinnati's strategies and offerings, enhancing engagement with BBB Cincinnati members and potential new members through meaningful conversations on trust. The interviews will also inform new categories around trust for the annual "BBB Cincinnati Torch Awards," which recognize excellence in trust across all business areas. The resulting data and video archive will serve as a valuable resource for researchers, educators, policymakers and others interested in the intersection of AI and trust.
About BBB Cincinnati
The Better Business Bureau® has been the standard for ethics in business since 1912, and BBB Cincinnati has been the standard for excellence in the region since 1926. Our mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust in the 22-county region we serve in Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana. We do this by setting standards for marketplace trust, supporting best practices, celebrating marketplace role models, addressing substandard marketplace behavior, and creating a community of trustworthy businesses and charities.
About BrandRank.AI
Cincinnati-based BrandRank's mission is to help brands measure, protect and grow trust through the power of AI-driven search and discovery, especially in high-consequence areas, such as sustainability, product performance, data and AI usage, supply chain, and service. Founder and CEO Pete Blackshaw is a former digital leader at Nestle, Nielsen and P&G, and most recently served as CEO of Cincinnati startup accelerator and venture fund Cintrifuse. Co-founder and COO Hank Hudepohl helped design TripAdvisor and most recently led product for Paycor's SaaS product.
Kate Olberding
"We applaud the coalition behind #CincyAIWeek for going deep into complicated yet essential issues around responsible and ethical AI," said Jocile Erlich, CEO of Better Business Bureau. "We are not only excited to participate but want to treat the event as an in-depth focus group to inspire action and policy across our local and national organizations. We'll have crews and a dedicated space with the goal of securing in-depth 'AI Trust Talks' on the future of AI."
The BBB Cincinnati and BrandRank.AI will utilize "AI Trust Talks" studios in both Union Hall and their new Strietmann Center "AI Experience" office to conduct video and recorded interviews. Questions will probe perceptions of AI, trust in the digital world, and the role of AI in enhancing or diminishing trust. The interviews will be compiled into a medley of perspectives and data to use for future BBB content and presentations, as well as made available as a comprehensive data archive and potentially published report for others throughout Greater Cincinnati to access and utilize. AI Trust Talks will also target perspectives of younger consumers—the most active segment on generative AI tools—on shopping behavior and loyalty to businesses.
"Responsible AI was the initial catalyst of the fast-growing local AI movement, and so we're thrilled to have the nation's most respected 'trust organization' bottling up essential insights and learning to inform the future of 'trust credentialing.' This is a win-win," said Summer Crenshaw, #AIWeek organizer and leader of the Enterprise Technology Association. "Our event is entirely sold out, and this AI Trust Talks initiative helps 'put folks to work' on an urgently important topic."
Pete Blackshaw, CEO of BrandRank.AI and co-founder of the Cincinnati AI Catalyst group (CAIC), added, "Trust is entering a complicated new phase in the era of generative AI. We audit trust levels of thousands of brands via AI search results—across all platforms, from ChatGPT to Google Gemini—and there's no question generative AI is opening up wide new territory on trust. These interviews will help get to the heart of what needs to be done."
The insights gathered will inform BBB Cincinnati's strategies and offerings, enhancing engagement with BBB Cincinnati members and potential new members through meaningful conversations on trust. The interviews will also inform new categories around trust for the annual "BBB Cincinnati Torch Awards," which recognize excellence in trust across all business areas. The resulting data and video archive will serve as a valuable resource for researchers, educators, policymakers and others interested in the intersection of AI and trust.
About BBB Cincinnati
The Better Business Bureau® has been the standard for ethics in business since 1912, and BBB Cincinnati has been the standard for excellence in the region since 1926. Our mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust in the 22-county region we serve in Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana. We do this by setting standards for marketplace trust, supporting best practices, celebrating marketplace role models, addressing substandard marketplace behavior, and creating a community of trustworthy businesses and charities.
About BrandRank.AI
Cincinnati-based BrandRank's mission is to help brands measure, protect and grow trust through the power of AI-driven search and discovery, especially in high-consequence areas, such as sustainability, product performance, data and AI usage, supply chain, and service. Founder and CEO Pete Blackshaw is a former digital leader at Nestle, Nielsen and P&G, and most recently served as CEO of Cincinnati startup accelerator and venture fund Cintrifuse. Co-founder and COO Hank Hudepohl helped design TripAdvisor and most recently led product for Paycor's SaaS product.
Kate Olberding
VP, Brand Engagement
kolberding@cincinnati.bbb.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok