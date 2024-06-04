Annapolis, MD- The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 12th at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. A call-in option will also be available. The agenda includes a presentation from the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Value Added Agriculture Specialist, staff updates and commodity reports. For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882
Maryland Ag Commission Meeting Notice
News Provided By
June 04, 2024, 14:41 GMT
You just read:
Maryland Ag Commission Meeting Notice
News Provided By
June 04, 2024, 14:41 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.