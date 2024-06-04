Maryland Ag Commission Meeting Notice

June 4, 2024

Annapolis, MD- The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 12th at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. A call-in option will also be available. The agenda includes a presentation from the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Value Added Agriculture Specialist, staff updates and commodity reports. For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882