MEDIA ADVISORY: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Durham

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Durham

Where: Durham County Courthouse

510 S. Dillard St.

Durham, NC 27701

When: Tuesday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon



DURHAM – Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed June 2–8, 2024, the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. For this second annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is participating in or assisting with events with partner organizations throughout the state. On Tuesday, June 4, NCDPS will be supporting an event sponsored by the Durham County Department of Public Health and the county district attorney’s office at the Durham County Courthouse.

This event will feature the free distribution of cable gun locks to community members by the NC S.A.F.E. campaign.

The issue of safe firearm storage is a critical one for our state. North Carolina has 10 of the top 100 U.S. cities for reports of gun thefts from vehicles. In 2022, more than 2,500 guns were stolen from vehicles throughout the state — and Durham is no exception to this alarming trend.

Additionally, firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians how taking simple steps, like locking your firearms, can make communities safer and avoid preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to confirm attendance at this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.

1 Tableau Public. (2024, May). Gun theft by city, map and bar.

2 North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. (2022). Keeping families and communities safe: Public health approaches to reduce violence and firearm misuse leading to injury and death.