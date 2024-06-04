NetLync Further Expands Device Support for Cellular iPad with EaaS

About

NetLync, led by a dedicated team of telecom industry experts, collaborates closely with OEMs, pioneers innovative global software solutions that impact millions worldwide. Our mission is to revolutionise a decade-old paradigm in eSIM and Entitlements, empowering carriers globally to deliver the best possible experience to their customers. We ensure carriers of any size to get up and running with Entitlements in just a few weeks. NetLync’s Entitlements-as-a-Service provides a seamless and cost-effective solution for carriers' Entitlement Server configurations through guided self-onboarding. Accessing the latest OEM products, including Apple Watch, and enhanced features, such as eSIM Quick Transfer, opening the door to increased revenue and optimum digital experiences.

https://www.netlync.com