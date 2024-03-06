NetLync Unveils Universal iOS Entitlements for the Ultimate Digital Experience for MNOs and MVNOs Globally
Through work with Apple, NetLync gives carriers across the world access to enhanced cellular capabilities and features for the best iOS experience.DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetLync announces the launch of a universal Entitlements-as-a-Service (EaaS). Through work with Apple, NetLync gives carriers across the world access to enhanced cellular capabilities and features for the best iOS experience, without complex integrations and service agreements. Specifically, an Entitlement Server which enables operators to activate and deactivate services and functions on users' devices in an efficient way, based on the customer’s contract. With eSIM technology on the rise, this part of the user journey is becoming more and more dynamic.
Available as AirOn360® ES from Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), this EaaS platform enables carriers to offer a seamless eSIM transfer experience for iPhone customers, without the need for QR codes, utilising Apple's eSIM Quick Transfer.
iMessage and FaceTime are automatically provisioned on iPhone; while advanced features such as eSIM Quick Transfer along with enhanced cellular features can also be provided.
Dramatic Reduction in Deployment Times
By adopting a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) approach, EaaS ensures the fastest and simplest deployment model, with carriers typically able to launch Entitlements in as little as four weeks using three in-house developers.
Risk-Free Commercial Model
“EaaS offers carriers a risk-free, pay-as-you-grow commercial model with no setup fees, hidden costs, or any commitments,” said Emir Aboulhosn, CEO, and Co-Founder. “EaaS was designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate into every MNO and MVNO network worldwide, ensuring accessibility and affordability while making enhanced cellular capabilities and features available through carriers of all sizes.”
Entitlements have become a key requirement for OEMs, ensuring customers have a positive user experience with advanced device features and services. EaaS not only provides this but unleashes the full potential of the eSIM experience. This strategically positions carriers to capitalise on existing features while preparing for a suite of upcoming enhancements.
NetLync believes that carriers cannot achieve the ultimate digital experiences without having deployed Entitlements on their network, and NetLync’s EaaS is now available to ensure iPhone customers can have the best cellular experience and digital journey regardless of which carrier they are subscribed to.
Starting today, NetLync's EaaS is available to all MNOs and MVNOs worldwide through AirOn360® ES. Register your interest with Giesecke+Devrient, at https://www.airon360es.com/signup.
About NetLync
NetLync, led by a dedicated team of telecom industry experts, collaborates closely with OEMs, successfully launching global software solutions that have reached millions worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in London and Vancouver, NetLync addresses challenges faced by carriers and OEMs, preparing for the upcoming era of digital acquisition and onboarding.
