Tickets Now On Sale for Paquito D’Rivera Sextet at Arts Garage in Delray Beach
Highly Acclaimed Cuban Musical Virtuoso’s Performance Promises an Exhilarating Fusion of Jazz, Bebop, and Latin Influences
Arts Garage is honored to welcome the Paquito D’Rivera Sextet. Not only has Paquito had an extraordinary performing career as an instrumentalist, but he is also an accomplished composer and author.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Arts Garage, a nonprofit Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, is hosting the highly acclaimed Paquito D’Rivera Sextet on Friday, August 30, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hailing from Cuba, Paquito D’Rivera is a musical virtuoso, boasting an impressive collection of 16 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. Renowned for his mastery of both Latin jazz and classical composition, D’Rivera’s performance promises an exhilarating fusion of jazz, bebop, and Latin influences.
WHEN: Friday, August 30, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444
COST: Tickets range from $65 to $75 and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561-450-6357 or by visiting www.ArtsGarage.org.
QUOTE: "Arts Garage is honored to welcome the Paquito D’Rivera Sextet,” says Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Not only has Paquito had an extraordinary performing career as an instrumentalist, but he is also an accomplished composer and author whose contribution to the arts are unmatched.”
DETAILS: Born in Havana, Cuba, Paquito performed at age 10 with the National Theatre Orchestra, studied at the Havana Conservatory of Music and was a featured soloist with the Cuban National Symphony Orchestra at age 17. As a founding member of the Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna, he directed the group for two years and played both the clarinet and saxophone with the Cuban National Symphony Orchestra at the same time. With a dedication and enthusiasm for jazz, bebop and Latin music as well as an extraordinary career as an instrumentalist, Paquito's contributions to classical music are also impressive. They include solo performances and commissions from the National Symphony Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of St. Luke's, among others. In his passion to bring Latin repertoire to greater prominence, Paquito has successfully created, championed and promoted all types of classical compositions, including three chamber compositions recorded live in concert with distinguished cellist Yo-Yo Ma. One of these compositions, "Merengue," garnered Paquito a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition in 2004. His "The Rice and Beans Concerto" for Cello and Clarinet was commissioned by the National Symphony Orchestra and is Paquito's humble tribute to the large Chinese community in La Habana, Cuba that he remembers growing up as a child and its contribution to the Cuban culture.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561-450-6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.
