Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Holds the 13th Round of China-Bangladesh Diplomatic Consultations with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

On June 3, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held the 13th round of China-Bangladesh diplomatic consultations with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen in Beijing.

Both sides held that China and Bangladesh are good neighbors, friends and partners with similar development philosophies and complementary development strategies. Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, pursued mutual benefit and win-win results, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and worked hand in hand on the paths of modernization that suit their respective national conditions, setting an example for friendly cooperation between developing countries.

Both sides emphasized that under the strategic guidance and personal promotion of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership continues to deepen, and practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results. The two sides will earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, carry forward the traditional friendship, carry out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, speed up the implementation of the three major global initiatives, and continuously lift China-Bangladesh relations to new heights.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.