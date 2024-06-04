Arkisys™ 1st operation of its universal interface translator successful on LizzieSatTM-1
Sidus supported Arkisys’s Applique device in tests with its new FeatherEdge AI technologyLOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkisys™, a provider of on-orbit services on a stable long duration platform to support ISAM applications is excited to announce its first space flight test of the Applique, a universal data protocol translator that supports payload onboarding to its Port Module(s). The Applique was funded by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), operated onboard the LizzeSat-1 with Sidus Space’s FeatherEdge system and launched in March of this year.
The Applique is Arkisys method to connect to any payload or component, independent of connector or data protocol type. Onboard LizzeSat-1 the hardware performed functional tests that validated a number of key functions it will perform on the Port including running orbit propagation algorithms, monitoring temperatures, and sending/receiving telemetry packets, images and commands. The mission goal was to specifically test, validate, and mature the Applique design and architecture working with an operational payload, using Sidus advanced AI compute system, FeatherEdge. “We are ecstatic that our first flight was with Sidus supporting us to achieve a major step in allowing anyone to connect hardware both on the ground and in orbit without modifications. Super proud of the team at Arkisys for making our Applique space rated and our partnership with the FeatherEdge team at Sidus”, David Barnhart, CEO for Arkisys.
The Applique is a part of a holistic architecture Arkisys is building and demonstrating to make space simple for anyone wanting to grow and extend life and revenue, on-orbit. The Applique is a key part of the Arkisys Onboarding process that enables customers, payloads, and component vendors to test their planned space hardware at their company or shop before delivering for launch, thus validating and verifying the data communications, command and control, and interfaces are all operational with the Port before arrival.
“We take supporting customer integration both on the ground and in orbit as critical. We have executed multiple ground-based tests globally validating non-flight Appliques operate with customers in real time with our Port Digital Twin, but this was our first qualification that our flight system is fully operational,” Dr Rahul Rughani, Chief Systems Engineer at Arkisys shares. “Our goal to enable any customer payload or component to fly without having to modify their data or connector protocols, making it as simple and easy to connect in orbit as it is on the ground. This flight was a major step for us to enable this new paradigm of integration on orbit.”
Both companies look forward to additional opportunities to work together, and are continuing to explore what it means to optimize satellites and space systems post launch. Arkisys On Orbit architecture is meant to transform single-use single-life space systems into long term sustainable unlimited life platforms. Having the ability to integrate on orbit means no longer having to throw anything away, in space.
About Arkisys:
Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California, is enabling any customer to enhancing their growth and space capability, on orbit. Arkisys is a creator of spacecraft architectures and platform solutions that open up in-space services. By design Arkisys offers affordable space-based services for any organization, company, Government and academic institutes interested in next generation on-orbit space-based commerce. We work with any system or subsystem provider to integrate their technology onto our Ports, and encourage and enable innovation in components, payloads and new mission growth, post launch. For more information, visit http://arkisys.com/.
About Sidus Space:
Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.
