Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during thThe dynamics of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market are expected to undergo significant changes in the forthcoming years. Alongside pharmacotherapy, treatment options for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy encompass various approaches, including septal myectomy and septal alcohol ablation, both deemed comparable procedures for managing hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM). Echocardiography remains the cornerstone for diagnosing HCM, while the potential role of MRI in evaluating the risk of sudden cardiac death looms on the horizon. It's imperative to discern between genetically mediated phenocopies and physiologic remodeling stemming from fitness, as these distinctions can profoundly influence management strategies. With the expanding understanding of the genetic underpinnings of HCM, genetic testing holds promise for providing deeper insights.

Moreover, ongoing research has yielded promising molecules capable of allosterically inhibiting myosin ATPase activity, reducing myocyte force production, and potentially mitigating the progression of cardiac hypertrophy. The future of HCM management is poised to transition from targeting phenotypes like myocyte hypertrophy, fibrosis, arrhythmias, and left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction to addressing the underlying genetic abnormalities. However, several hurdles may hinder the growth of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market. Despite being described many years ago, sarcomeric hypertrophic cardiomyopathy lacks a disease-specific treatment. While current drugs alleviate symptoms, they fail to prevent or reverse the underlying phenotype. Limited clinical trials, particularly randomized controlled trials (RCTs), underscore the urgent need for innovative trial designs and specific patient-reported outcome tools to rigorously assess the impact of new therapies on meaningful endpoints, including quality of life and potential sex-based differences.

In addition to typical symptoms like dyspnea, affected patients confront an elevated risk of sudden cardiac death. Notably, clinical screening in children is frequently overlooked, potentially leading to a heightened risk of myocardial infarction and coronary revascularization in this demographic. Infants and children with HCM may exhibit symptoms such as exertional dyspnea, fatigue, excessive sweating, poor appetite, and growth failure.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed cases of HCM in the 7MM were 239K in 2022. The highest diagnosed cases of HCM were accounted for by the US in 2022 which were approximately 48% of the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market dynamics.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Overview

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited cardiac condition prevalent across all age groups, significantly impacting cardiovascular health. It is characterized by unexplained left ventricular hypertrophy and a non-dilated left ventricle, often with preserved or increased ejection fraction. Typically, this hypertrophy shows asymmetry, with the basal interventricular septum thickening most prominently. Over a dozen genes linked to sarcomere proteins contribute to HCM development. Notably, MYH7 and MYBPC3, encoding β-myosin heavy chain and myosin-binding protein C respectively, account for around 50% of HCM cases within affected families. Despite cardiac hypertrophy, individuals with HCM often remain asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms. Symptomatic manifestations primarily stem from diastolic ventricular dysfunction, left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (LVOT), an imbalance in myocardial oxygen supply and demand, and cardiac arrhythmias.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Key Companies

Cytokinetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies

Aficamten, Mavacamten, IMB-1018972, TN-201, LCZ696

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market

CAMZYOS (Mavacamten) marks a milestone as the inaugural FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor, tailored to cater to the needs of adults grappling with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Its central aim is to bolster functional capacity and mitigate symptoms. CAMZYOS operates as a selective, allosteric, and reversible inhibitor pinpointing cardiac myosin specifically. By regulating the count of myosin heads capable of engaging in the 'on actin' state, it diminishes the probability of force generation during systolic and diastolic cross-bridge formation. This intervention holds paramount importance as excessive myosin actin cross-bridge formation and dysregulation of the super-relaxed state are pivotal factors in HCM. CAMZYOS effectively tilts the myosin equilibrium toward an energy-conserving, recruitable, super-relaxed state, ultimately curtailing dynamic left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and ameliorating cardiac filling pressures in HCM patients.

Moreover, alongside the recommended therapy, prevailing pharmacological tactics for tackling hypertrophic cardiomyopathy primarily center on symptom alleviation. Pharmacotherapy emerges as the predominant avenue for HCM management, particularly in cases of obstructive HCM. The primary objective in clinical practice revolves around proficiently addressing symptoms associated with left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction. This therapeutic regimen predominantly banks on a combination of three drug categories: β-adrenergic antagonists, calcium channel blockers, and antiarrhythmic agents.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics

Scope of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Companies: Cytokinetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis, and others

Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies: Aficamten, Mavacamten, IMB-1018972, TN-201, LCZ696, and others

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy current marketed and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy emerging therapies

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market drivers and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement



Table of Contents

1. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

4. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

9. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs

11. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

16. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

17. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Appendix

18. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

