Hyperphosphatemia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Hyperphosphatemia Market Report

Hyperphosphatemia companies are PUMC Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Kyowa Kirin, Phosphate Therapeutics, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hyperphosphatemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperphosphatemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperphosphatemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hyperphosphatemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hyperphosphatemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Report:

The Hyperphosphatemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In November 2023, Ardelyx's Xphozah (tenapanor) has received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating pediatric hyperphosphatemia. This designation grants Ardelyx tax credits for conducting clinical trials in the US and, if the treatment is approved, potential market exclusivity for seven years in the specified indication.

The Hyperphosphatemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hyperphosphatemia occurs in both men and women

Key Hyperphosphatemia Companies: PUMC Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Kyowa Kirin, Phosphate Therapeutics, Liaoning Grand Nuokang Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Panion & BF Biotech Inc., Sinomune Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, J-Pharma, OPKO Renal, Altair Nanotechnologies, China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Unicycive Therapeutics, and others

Key Hyperphosphatemia Therapies: Ibsrela (tenapanor), PT20, KHK7791, Tenapanor, VS-505, Sevelamer Carbonate (GZ419831), Lanthanum Carbonate (BAY77-1931), Ferric Citrate, PA21, TS-172, AP-306, calcium acetate, ASP1585, SBR759A, Renvela®, MCI-196, and others

In 2021, in the United States, the prevalence of ESRD was 803,301, and patients with ESRD on dialysis accounted for 570,344 cases.

In the United States, the patients with Stage 3–5 CKD accounted for 2,359,056 in 2021.

The United States, in 2021, accounted for 484,792 prevalent cases of hyperphosphatemia in ESRD patients undergoing dialysis. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of prevalent cases of hyperphosphatemia in ESRD patients undergoing dialysis, which was 55,742 in 2021. Whereas, Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases of hyperphosphatemia in ESRD patients undergoing dialysis, which were 23,981.

Rastogi et al. (2021) provided strategies to control hyperphosphatemia based on a systematic literature review of clinical trials and real-world observational data on phosphorus control in hemodialysis patients with CKD-mineral bone disorder (CKD-MBD). The study stated that although less than 5% of people with normal kidney function or those in CKD stages 1 and 2 exhibit hyperphosphatemia, the prevalence increases in CKD stage 3b and becomes incrementally higher in stages 4 (∼20%) and 5 (∼40%). By the time a patient receives dialysis, they are highly likely to be hyperphosphatemic.

The Hyperphosphatemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperphosphatemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperphosphatemia market dynamics.

Hyperphosphatemia Overview

Hyperphosphatemia is a medical condition characterized by an elevated level of phosphate in the blood. Phosphate is an essential mineral involved in various physiological processes in the body, including bone formation, energy metabolism, and cellular signaling. Normally, the body maintains phosphate levels within a narrow range through a balance of dietary intake, absorption from the intestines, and excretion through the kidneys.

Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hyperphosphatemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hyperphosphatemia

Prevalent Cases of Hyperphosphatemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hyperphosphatemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hyperphosphatemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hyperphosphatemia epidemiology trends @ Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Forecast

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperphosphatemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperphosphatemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hyperphosphatemia Therapies and Key Companies

FC818 (ferric citrate): PUMC Pharmaceutical

VS 505: Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals

Auryxia/Nephoxil/Riona: Akebia Therapeutics

Velphoro/ P-TOL: Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

Kiklin: Astellas Pharma

Ibsrela (tenapanor): Ardelyx

PT20: Shield Therapeutics

And Many More

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hyperphosphatemia market share @ Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Landscape

Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market

Treatment for hyperphosphatemia depends on the underlying condition. For people with kidney disease, a combination of diet and medication is used to keep phosphate levels under control. In patients with good renal function, renal phosphate excretion can be increased through extracellular volume expansion by saline infusion and diuretics. If renal function is impaired, it is an indication for hemodialysis.

Several treatment strategies that can be employed to tackle hyperphosphatemia include dietary restriction, phosphate binders (aluminum-based agents, calcium-based binders, magnesium carbonate, sevelamer, lanthanum carbonate, ferric citrate and sucroferric oxyhydroxide), drugs targeting intestinal phosphate transporters (tenapanor, nicotinic acid and nicotinamide), renal replacement therapies (peritoneal and hemodialysis) and management of secondary hyperparathyroidism.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Hyperphosphatemia. Currently, PUMC Pharmaceutical is leading the therapeutics market with its Hyperphosphatemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Expected launch of potential therapies like Tenapanor and PT20 by the key players Ardelyx and Shield Therapeutics, respectively, may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Hyperphosphatemia.

Scope of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hyperphosphatemia Companies: PUMC Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Kyowa Kirin, Phosphate Therapeutics, Liaoning Grand Nuokang Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Panion & BF Biotech Inc., Sinomune Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, J-Pharma, OPKO Renal, Altair Nanotechnologies, China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Unicycive Therapeutics, and others

Key Hyperphosphatemia Therapies: Ibsrela (tenapanor), PT20, KHK7791, Tenapanor, VS-505, Sevelamer Carbonate (GZ419831), Lanthanum Carbonate (BAY77-1931), Ferric Citrate, PA21, TS-172, AP-306, calcium acetate, ASP1585, SBR759A, Renvela®, MCI-196, and others

Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperphosphatemia current marketed and Hyperphosphatemia emerging therapies

Hyperphosphatemia Market Dynamics: Hyperphosphatemia market drivers and Hyperphosphatemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hyperphosphatemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hyperphosphatemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hyperphosphatemia

3. SWOT analysis of Hyperphosphatemia

4. Hyperphosphatemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hyperphosphatemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hyperphosphatemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hyperphosphatemia

9. Hyperphosphatemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hyperphosphatemia Unmet Needs

11. Hyperphosphatemia Emerging Therapies

12. Hyperphosphatemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hyperphosphatemia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hyperphosphatemia Market Drivers

16. Hyperphosphatemia Market Barriers

17. Hyperphosphatemia Appendix

18. Hyperphosphatemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline

"Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Hyperphosphatemia market. A detailed picture of the Hyperphosphatemia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hyperphosphatemia treatment guidelines.

Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperphosphatemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.