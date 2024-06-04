Hyperopia Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Hyperopia Market Report

Hyperopia companies are Vyluma, Center For Excellence In Eye Care, Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hyperopia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperopia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperopia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hyperopia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hyperopia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hyperopia Market Report:

The Hyperopia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Hyperopia Companies: Vyluma, Center For Excellence In Eye Care, Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH, and others

Key Hyperopia Therapies: NVK-033, ketrolac (Acular LS), Supracor, and others

The total market size of hyperopia in the 7MM was around USD 3200 million in 2023.

The current therapeutic landscape of Hyperopia in the 7MM is driven by prescription lenses and approved surgeries.

The commonest treatment option for hyperopia is rehabilitation with glasses. Regular follow-ups with cycloplegic refraction are mandatory. Hyperopia can be corrected by laser refractive surgery (LASIK) or by an intraocular lens implantation

Adult hyperopia should be treated with glasses or cataract surgery if the cataract is the cause. Unilateral/bilateral aphakia should be treated with amblyopia therapy with glasses or contact lenses immediately followed by intraocular lens implantation.

The competitive landscape for hyperopia is not too much crowded. Currently, there are no approved therapies for hyperopia; however, Vyluma is advancing a drug NVK-033 for the treatment of Hyperopia, which is in the clinical proof-of-principal stage.

Since hardly any companies have inclined their attention towards this area, the growth of the hyperopia market is expected to be mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of hyperopia mainly due to an increase in the geriatric population and a rise in awareness.

Factors like weak emerging landscape, shortage of trained ophthalmologists, lack of accessibility of eye care services, and complicated reimbursement policies hinder market growth.

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of Hyperopia was more than 16 million in 2023 which is expected to grow during the forecast period.

In 2023, Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperopia, followed by Italy.

It was observed that Hyperopia was more prevalent in females than males.

As per the analysis, In the US, hyperopia was found to occur more in the age group of 60–69 years, accounting for nearly 25% of the total cases.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest market size i.e. approximately USD 1800 million in 2023, and is expected to grow during the forecast.

The growing prevalence of hyperopia has been a significant driver in the hyperopia glasses market.

In 2023, Germany held the largest market share among the EU4 and the UK, followed by the UK.

Limited pipeline activities have been observed in this space. In the past, a few companies have tried to evaluate the potential of their product in this space but not had much success.

The Hyperopia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperopia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperopia market dynamics.

Hyperopia Overview

Hyperopia, commonly known as farsightedness, is a refractive error of the eye where distant objects can be seen more clearly than nearby objects. This occurs when the eyeball is too short or the cornea has too little curvature, causing light rays to focus behind the retina instead of directly on it.

Hyperopia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hyperopia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hyperopia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hyperopia

Prevalent Cases of Hyperopia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hyperopia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hyperopia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hyperopia epidemiology trends @ Hyperopia Epidemiology Forecast

Hyperopia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperopia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperopia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hyperopia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hyperopia Key Companies

Vyluma, Center For Excellence In Eye Care, Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH

Hyperopia Therapies

NVK-033, ketrolac (Acular LS), Supracor

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hyperopia market share @ Hyperopia Treatment Landscape

Hyperopia Market Outlook

Hyperopia, a refractive error where distant objects appear clearer than nearby ones, affects individuals of all ages, leading to challenges in tasks like reading and digital device use. The rising prevalence of hyperopia is a significant driver of market growth in upcoming years. Depending on the severity of farsightedness, patients may require prescription lenses for improved near vision. Eyeglasses and contact lenses are current options, with the latter now including Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses, FDA-cleared in 2018 for immediate lens darkening in bright light. Surgical intervention becomes an option if corrective lenses prove insufficient. Refractive surgeries, like RLE and LASIK, aim to enhance focusing power by reshaping the cornea or inserting an artificial lens. Despite their efficacy, informed consent is crucial due to potential risks and benefits. Additional surgical techniques include LASEK, PRK, Conductive Keratoplasty, and Refractive Lens Exchange surgery.

Unlike myopia, there are no approved pharmaceutical treatments for hyperopia, and the pipeline for such drugs is relatively sparse. Few companies are actively developing pharmaceutical assets for hyperopia, with Vyluma being the primary player in this endeavor.

Scope of the Hyperopia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hyperopia Companies: Vyluma, Center For Excellence In Eye Care, Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH, and others

Key Hyperopia Therapies: NVK-033, ketrolac (Acular LS), Supracor, and others

Hyperopia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperopia current marketed and Hyperopia emerging therapies

Hyperopia Market Dynamics: Hyperopia market drivers and Hyperopia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hyperopia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hyperopia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hyperopia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hyperopia

3. SWOT analysis of Hyperopia

4. Hyperopia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hyperopia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hyperopia Disease Background and Overview

7. Hyperopia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hyperopia

9. Hyperopia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hyperopia Unmet Needs

11. Hyperopia Emerging Therapies

12. Hyperopia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hyperopia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hyperopia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hyperopia Market Drivers

16. Hyperopia Market Barriers

17. Hyperopia Appendix

18. Hyperopia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Hyperopia Pipeline

"Hyperopia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Hyperopia market. A detailed picture of the Hyperopia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hyperopia treatment guidelines.

Hyperopia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Hyperopia Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperopia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.